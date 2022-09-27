ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plotter Flowers
2d ago

Wow, she clearly isn’t abusing the child. What she is doing is covering the kids mouth and I’ve seen this done before when kids don’t want to shut up so a parent provides a filter so to speak letting the child know that what they’re saying isn’t appropriate. In a way she is protecting the child and obviously the video taker for some reason didn’t provide a complete video from start to finish. She made it appear to be abuse by suggesting it as such to make her stance the correct one. Manipulative information at best. Shame on her is all I can say. Next time provide a complete video so viewers can decide before signing up to your views. Sheesh!!!! I would rather have a hand across my mouth than a bar of soap in it.

Jerry
1d ago

lmao. not even a flying frying pan or shoe. Weak. Karen obviously wasn't checked as a kid and thinks she can just do whatever. Glad she wasn't filming me..

Jay Layland
1d ago

Lack of discipline is what has caused the mess we are in today. Some schools are teaching children that no one has the right to stop them from doing whatever they want. not even their parents. I had some people tell I was lucky because my children grew up to be respectful and work to support themselves While their children after college still live with them and are so disrespectful. Funny I got luck? They spoiled their children and never discipline them.

