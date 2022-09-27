ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

CDFW Holding Public Outreach Meeting at Lake Earl Wildlife Area on October 18th

This is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will hold an in-person public outreach meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, to solicit input on the management of the Lake Earl Wildlife Area in Del Norte County. Topics to be discussed include public access, habitat conditions, current and future restoration efforts.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on October 8th

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
EUREKA, CA
Fortuna’s 37th Annual Apple Harvest Festival Held on October 1st

Press release from the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce:. One of Fortuna’s signature events, the 37th annual Apple Harvest Festival, will be held on Saturday, October 1, with activities for the whole family. Apple Harvest Festival activities begin at 9:00 am with the Downtown Street Fair. Stroll down Main Street,...
FORTUNA, CA
Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Jury Trainings for Grades 8-12

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Teen Court:. Humboldt County Teen Court (a program of the Boys & Girls Club) is hosting a training for new teen volunteers in grades 8-12th on Thursday, October 27th and November 10th from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Admin Offices, 939 Harris Street, Eureka, CA 95503. Free. Email, call or text to reserve a spot.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today

If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
EUREKA, CA
Local Filmmaker Focuses on ‘Scream-A-Torium’ Haunted House in Fortuna

Halloween is blowing in the air in Fortuna California as Griffin Loch (local youth filmmaker) prepares to open the doors to his Scream-A-Torium Haunted House. After shooting his fourth feature film The Undistilled this summer in various locations throughout Humboldt, Griffin has returned to his first love, Halloween. Armed with...
FORTUNA, CA
Shelly ‘Loves a Gentle Head Scratch’

From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Shelly. I am a spayed female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old. More Info: I have been at the shelter since Jul...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
TODAY in SUPES: Board Approves a Budget and Takes Action on Homelessness, the Food Bank and Trails in the McKay Community Forest

The County of Humboldt expects to spend roughly $571.4 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of about four percent over last year’s budget. At today’s meeting, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the recommended annual budget following a presentation by Tabatha Miller, the county’s chief financial officer and interim assistant auditor-controller.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka

Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
EUREKA, CA
[UPDATED] Broadway Fire Estimated to Have Caused Total Destruction of Building and Equipment–$750,000 Loss

At 9:34 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and four duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a vacant commercial building on the 3500 block of Broadway road. The first responding engine 8112 reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof of the structure. A commercial second alarm was requested and four mutual aid units responded with one Arcata unit going to the scene, they were staged then later released from scene. Loleta, Somoa, and Blue Lake provided station coverage.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 105 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three news hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 31 new probable cases for the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Even With Recent Rains, Redway Still in Water Conservation Stage 3…Here’s Why

The Redway Community Services District (RCSD) held their monthly meeting via Zoom on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. though connectivity issues may have prevented some community members from attending the meeting that focused on issues and projects undertaken by the rural district. As with most community service districts, drought and water shortages continue to be a topic of discussion with the RCSD (even after an early season rain event) in addition to day-to-day operations.
REDWAY, CA
Suspect wanted for numerous Trinity River crimes arrested in Arcata

ARCATA, Calif. — A wanted man was captured in Humboldt County, suspected in several crimes in the Trinity River area. On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputies got information about the location of 20-year-old Luke Anthony Reece. Reece was wanted on numerous felony charges resulting...
ARCATA, CA
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times

On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
KNEELAND, CA

