Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 19-25 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email davidball33@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

—

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ashland girls soccer

The Grizzlies (5-0) earned a 5-1 win at Hidden Valley to open the week, then shut out Henley 1-0 on Saturday.

Barlow football

The Bruins (2-2) went on the road and beat No. 6 Clackamas 21-14 in overtime with running back Hunter MacDonald scoring two touchdowns.

Barlow girls soccer

The Bruins (4-1-1) notched back-to-back shutouts last week over West Albany and Canby.

Bend football

The Lava Bears (4-0) shut out Canby 35-0 with Malakai Nutter finding the end zone twice. The defense smothered Canby, dropping the Cougars for negative 17 yards rushing on the night.

Caldera football

The Wolfpack (1-3) picked up their first varsity win in school history, 17-14 over Crook County on Friday with Alex Byler’s 24-yard field goal with five minutes to play supplying the winning margin. Tommy Morris connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Brady White for the Wolfpack’s biggest play of the night.

Caldera girls soccer

The Wolfpack (6-0-1) earned a couple of 2-0 wins over rivals Bend and Ridgeview to stay atop the Intermountain standings.

Centennial boys soccer

The Eagles (5-1) earned two shutouts over Aloha and Roosevelt. They have blanked five opponents this season.

Dallas football

Another big win for the Dragons — this time a 26-21 defeat of No. 4 West Albany.

Eagle Point football

The Eagles (3-1) doubled up North Eugene 42-21 with David Brown rushing for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

Grant football

The Generals (2-2) put themselves in the driver’s seat in the race for the PIL title by beating rival Jefferson, 15-0.

Grants Pass football

The Cavemen (3-1) squeezed past West Salem 27-25 with Jackson Tunick catching 11 balls for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Henley boys soccer

The Hornets (8-0) handed Hidden Valley its first loss of the season by a resounding 6-0 score Thursday.

Jesuit girls soccer

The Crusaders (8-0) stayed unbeaten through nonleague play with a 2-1 road win over Sherwood to start the week and a 1-0 win over Grant on Wednesday night.

Jesuit volleyball

The Crusaders (17-0) defeated La Salle Prep 2-0, Sheldon 2-0 and Westview 2-1 at the South Albany State Preview Tournament. Jesuit got key attacking from CeAnna O'Loughlin, Isabel Patterson and Lilly Lansing at the tournament, as well as key blocking from Avery Pickard, Lansing, Jada Johnson and Morgan Olsen. The Crusaders also got a string of tough serves from Tiana Takayama and stellar libero defense from Addie Azavedo and Jackie Carle.

McMinnville boys soccer

The Grizzlies (6-1) scored 13 goals in a couple of shutout wins at Southridge and at Tigard.

McNary boys soccer

The Celtics (6-0) erupted for eight goals, their most of the season, in a win at Sprague to start Central Valley play Friday.

Milwaukie football

The Mustangs (3-1) earned a 27-22 win at La Salle Prep on Friday when Kaden Harris found Davyn Tuel in the back of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown on the final play of the night. Harris threw for three touchdowns.

Mountainside football

The Mavericks (4-0) are off to their best start in school history after beating Newberg 49-28 on Thursday night. All four of the Mavericks’ wins have come against playoff teams from last season. Alex Ingalls completed 10 of 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a touchdown.

Nelson volleyball

The Hawks (11-2) finished the week atop the Mt. Hood Conference standings after sweeps over David Douglas and Gresham.

Oregon City volleyball

The Pioneers (10-2) crossed the border to pick up a five-set win at Camas to start the week, then added a Three Rivers League sweep over Lakeridge before winning three matches Saturday to claim the title at their host tournament.

Silverton volleyball

The Foxes (11-1) earned a four-set win over fellow Mid-Willamette contender West Albany on Tuesday, then finished the week with a sweep of Corvallis.

South Medford football

The Panthers (4-0) notched a 48-35 win at South Salem on Friday. Panthers quarterback Deacon Edgar surpassed 300 yards passing and accounted for six touchdowns — four through the air and two on the ground.

Southridge football

The Skyhawks (4-0) got a 20-yard field goal from Rowen Miner in the final seconds to knock off Mountain View 24-21 on Thursday. Jack Klee threw three touchdown passes.

Summit football

The 5A No. 1 Storm (3-1) earned a 33-21 win over No. 2 Wilsonville, building a 26-point lead. Hogan Carmichael had three touchdown passes.

Sunset girls soccer

The Apollos (6-0-2) went unbeaten through their nonleague schedule by putting up a season-high six goals on Nelson on Monday night, followed by a 2-2 draw at Forest Grove on Wednesday.

Tualatin football

The Timberwolves (4-0) recorded a 36-15 win over No. 7 Westview with quarterback Jack Wagner completing 19 of 26 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.

Wells volleyball

The Guardians (8-0) haven’t surrendered a set in the PIL with sweeps over Roosevelt, Jefferson and McDaniel last week.

West Linn football

The Lions (3-1) raced to a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to a 45-6 blowout win over Lake Stevens — the top-ranked team in Washington’s big-school division. Lions quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 17 of 18 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilsonville volleyball

The Wildcats (16-0) recorded sweeps over three league foes during the week, then knocked off Bend, Ridgeview and Sprague at the South Albany State Preview tournament Saturday.