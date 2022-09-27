ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
Benzinga

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
bitcoinist.com

TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins

Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
bitcoinist.com

Will Feed3 (FD3) be the Bitcoin of Web3?

Web3 is a quickly growing part of the DeFi space. With its advent, cryptocurrencies will become commonplace and will reach heights that even Bitcoin couldn’t achieve. Nonetheless, as with all things new, web3 comes with its setbacks. Feed3 (FD3) is being developed to solve one of the most pertinent...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
bitcoinist.com

Is Flasko (FLSK) a better investment than Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Elrond (EGLD)

With prices down across the board, it may be challenging to select a top prospect for your crypto investment portfolio at the moment. Still, it isn’t tricky to do the proper research and listen to the right professional advice. And analysts believe that one of the three coins listed below could do a lot for your portfolio in the coming months. Let’s have a look at why this is so.
bitcoinist.com

Feed3: Revolutionizing the Meaning of Cryptocurrency Defined by Algorand and Solana

Most cryptocurrencies center their strategies on a decentralized structure that improves communication with users. In this approach, the cryptocurrency community may make decisions for the good of the currency as a whole. The gaming industry, the NFTs region, and Blockchain technology are where its effects are most well-known, although it has spread elsewhere as well. Web 3.0, however, is to blame for this decentralization of systems. Web 3.0, commonly referred to as the third generation internet, is the subsequent iteration of the World Wide Web. It offers a machine-based understanding of data to create a Semantic Web that is data-driven, ultimately giving users a more intelligent and interconnected web experience.
bitcoinist.com

Moshnake Is The Community-Based P2E Platform With The Potential To Take Over The Crypto Market Just As Shiba Inu and Solana

Defi platforms are brilliant innovations introduced to the scene as the future of finance. While some of these defi platforms have successfully impacted the finance system, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL), a number have left investors largely unsatisfied. Moshnake (MSH) is a smart token with a scalable play-to-earn platform designed as a way out of the centralized financial system and its never-ending challenges.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Wins Bid To Acquire Crypto Assets Of Bankrupt Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital had been one of the worst-hit crypto lenders of the lender crisis that rocked the market back in Q2 2022. After the lender filed for bankruptcy during the height of the crisis, there had been restructuring plans put in place. The crypto lender had then made public that it was looking to sell its assets, and a tug of war had ensued among crypto giants, one of which has now won out against the rest.
