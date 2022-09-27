Read full article on original website
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
San Jose sign thieves caught in the act
Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
Youth activist baffled, concerned, angry over East Oakland campus shooting that left several hurt
"We are baffled, we are concerned. Not only that, we are p***** off, because the people who need to be on the ground and in the streets and in the schools are not the ones being funded for this work," said a spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! in Oakland.
Man arrested after standoff with SJPD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday night after he was involved in a standoff with officers, the department said on Twitter. The suspect barricaded himself in a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue. SJPD and special operations officers were called to the address at […]
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
‘All hands on deck’: Oakland Police Chief deploys more officers
"I know people are fearful. This is a difficult time in the city. We have seen a huge spike in gun violence," Chief Armstrong said.
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
Classes canceled today at school were six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
Rape suspect nabbed after hiding in Nordstrom Rack for hours
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday captured a rape suspect who had hidden inside a Nordstrom Rack shop in Pleasant Hill for hours. Officers arrested the suspect, Joseph Ramons, 26, behind the store on Wednesday around noon, though they initially presumed he had escaped from the building after clambering through a crawl space and changing clothes.
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
During meeting, Bay Area councilmember tearfully alleges fellow lawmaker assaulted her
The revelation came during a live-streamed council meeting.
Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
