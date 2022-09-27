ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

CBS LA

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
Crime & Safety
San José Spotlight

San Jose sign thieves caught in the act

Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
KRON4 News

Man arrested after standoff with SJPD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday night after he was involved in a standoff with officers, the department said on Twitter. The suspect barricaded himself in a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue. SJPD and special operations officers were called to the address at […]
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
KRON4 News

Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
KTVU FOX 2

Rape suspect nabbed after hiding in Nordstrom Rack for hours

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday captured a rape suspect who had hidden inside a Nordstrom Rack shop in Pleasant Hill for hours. Officers arrested the suspect, Joseph Ramons, 26, behind the store on Wednesday around noon, though they initially presumed he had escaped from the building after clambering through a crawl space and changing clothes.
KRON4 News

San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
CBS San Francisco

Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance. 
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
