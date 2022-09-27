ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

WATE

Performers honor late Knoxville musician with final song

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We’re continuing our coverage of a tragic and still unsolved killing that claimed the life of a Knoxville singer. Now, his fellow performers are carrying forward his legacy in song. Alonzo Rodgers was fatally shot on Nichols Avenue the day before Thanksgiving 2021. He had a powerful voice. His friends and fellow […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jeremy Ryan
wvlt.tv

Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

