Performers honor late Knoxville musician with final song
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We’re continuing our coverage of a tragic and still unsolved killing that claimed the life of a Knoxville singer. Now, his fellow performers are carrying forward his legacy in song. Alonzo Rodgers was fatally shot on Nichols Avenue the day before Thanksgiving 2021. He had a powerful voice. His friends and fellow […]
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
WBIR
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
wvlt.tv
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Military award no one wants | Families of lost military children honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the military award no one wants. The Gold Star is given to families who lost their loved ones who served in the military service. On Sunday, Tennessee representatives, officials and community members came together to honor their grief and sacrifice at the Ramsey House.
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
Knoxville sober living program helping women beat addiction
New Beginnings is a structured, sober living program for women. Many of the women come from recovery court looking to turn their lives around.
WBIR
10 Rising Hearts: Caroline Spurling, Anderson County High Senior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Caroline Spurling is perfecting her bedside manner. She said she always wanted to be a nurse and is now weeks away from getting her license to be a certified nursing assistant. She's a senior at Anderson County High with a lot of ambition. “I had never...
Affordable housing for moms recovering from addiction opens in Knoxville
An East Tennessee nonprofit has opened its first affordable housing facility to help mothers working toward recovery from addiction.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
wvlt.tv
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
