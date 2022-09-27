Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Morenci volleyball welcomes Bisbee on Wednesday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Malia Rogers (7) tips the ball over the net during a region match in Morenci on Sept. 13. The Willcox 5-10 senior middle hitter scored a point on her unblocked tip, but the Wildcats won the fifth set 15-7 and the match. It was the first of four consecutive home region matches. Morenci welcomes Bisbee while Willcox visits Benson in region play on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
gilaherald.com
Passenger air service from Safford to Phoenix?
SAFFORD – Those familiar with air travel know all too well that to even get to an airport that can fly anywhere one has to drive at least two hours in either direction toward Phoenix or Tucson first. Then, parking must be arranged – likely at a lot off...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
gilaherald.com
Willcox Theater and Arts awarded $1 million to boost tourism
Contributed Photo/Courtesy Willcox Theater: The Willcox Theater and Arts Inc. has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to boost tourism in Willcox. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Economic Development Administration. WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilaherald.com
Inmate at Safford federal prison hospitalized after overdose
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 25-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution – Safford was hospitalized for a drug overdose on Sunday. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and paramedics from Lifeline Ambulance were dispatched to the prison at about 6:50 p.m. regarding an inmate overdose.
gilaherald.com
Clifton flood gates closed to ensure they still work
Walt Mares File Photo: This is one of the two giant flood gates, about 15 feet tall, located along U.S. 191 on the south bank of the San Francisco River in Clifton. They are part of a levee system to prevent flooding in South Clifton such as occurred on Oct. 1-2, 1983. It was the first time in anyone’s memory that South Clifton was flooded. Huge cottonwood trees were stuck under the highway bridge forming a dam and causing flood waters to flow into that part of town. At the time the highway was U.S. 666.
Comments / 0