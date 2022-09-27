Walt Mares File Photo: This is one of the two giant flood gates, about 15 feet tall, located along U.S. 191 on the south bank of the San Francisco River in Clifton. They are part of a levee system to prevent flooding in South Clifton such as occurred on Oct. 1-2, 1983. It was the first time in anyone’s memory that South Clifton was flooded. Huge cottonwood trees were stuck under the highway bridge forming a dam and causing flood waters to flow into that part of town. At the time the highway was U.S. 666.

CLIFTON, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO