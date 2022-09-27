Read full article on original website
Week 5 football picks: Who’ll win Don Bosco-St. Peter’s Prep & other statewide games?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach this weekend to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
HS football midseason awards: Shout-outs to the early stand-outs
As we get ready to step into Week 5 of the New Jersey high school football season, we also happen to be entering already the third month of the 2022 season. It seems to be speeding by like an Indy race car. So maybe this is a good time to...
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading into Week 5
Temperatures are dropping and games on the gridiron across the garden state are growing in importance. That must mean October is near – two days away to be exact. Epic matchups throughout N.J. are set for Week 5 and there’s plenty to recap from an entertaining Week 4 slate. Without further ado, let’s dive into the games to watch and storylines of note.
Funeral held for New Jersey high school football player who suffered fatal injury during game
A funeral was held Thursday for Xavier McClain, a Linden, New Jersey high school football player who died weeks after he was injured in a game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Football mega-coverage guide: Everything you need to get ready for Week 5
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend for free. Conference statistical leaders: Big Central | NJIC | Shore | SFC | WJFL. Conference standings: Big Central | Independent | NJIC | Shore | SFC | WJFL. Coming Thursday. Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading...
Wake held for Linden HS teen who died from football injuries
Family and friends of a Linden High School football player gathered Wednesday for the teen’s wake.
What channel is the Rutgers game on this week? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Ohio State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by running back Kyle Monangai, face the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud in a Week 5, Big 10 conference play matchup on Saturday, October 1, 2022 (10/1/22) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a...
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of top head coach candidates: Jalen Hurts’ mentor is No. 1 option for 2023
Winter is coming. So is the next NFL head coach hiring cycle. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So SI’s Conor Orr compiled a list of the top head coaching candidates for 2023. It includes a pair of New York Giants coordinators:. Wink Martindale, defensive coordinator: People...
NFL・
15 to be inducted into Hudson County Sports Hall of Fame
Superstars from two generations of storied St. Anthony High School basketball program are among the 15 athletic greats to be inducted into the Hudson County Hall of Fame next month. The inductions of Richie Freda, who played for the Friars in the late 1960s, Terry Dehere, part of the group...
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
The ballad of sausage and peppers, N.J.’s forgotten sandwich
New Jersey might just be the Sandwich State. The Taylor ham/pork roll sandwich, subject of endless debate and unflagging loyalty, may as well be on the state crest, along with “liberty”and “prosperity.”. The club sandwich — layers of cocktail stick-anchored goodness — is a diner staple. The...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
What drama? What beefs? Nets put bad blood behind them, celebrate Kevin Durant’s birthday
NEW YORK -- If you’re old enough to remember this summer, you’ll recall that the the Nets were engulfed in drama and a series of beefs that kept ESPN busy for several hours every day. Kevin Durant requested a trade in late June and then doubled-down last month...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
