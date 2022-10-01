ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesconset, NY

Man Nabbed For Hit-Run Crash Into House, Car Theft On Long Island, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A man was arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and then allegedly stole another vehicle to flee the scene.

The incident took place in Nesconset around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Charlemagne Drive.

According to the Suffolk County police, Jayson Merceda, age 29, of Colonia, New Jersey, was driving a 2021 BMW in Nesconset when he crashed the vehicle into the home at Charlemagne Drive.

A resident of a nearby home came outside when he heard the crash and while he was outside, Merceda entered the man’s home, stole a set of car keys, and then stole the man’s 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

A short time later, the Tahoe, occupied by Merceda, was located by an officer in the parking lot of Conoco, located at 3089 Middle County Road in Lake Grove, police said.

Merceda was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Grand larceny
  • Leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage
  • Criminal mischief

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Brentwood Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Islandia 2-Vehicle Crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island that injured three others. The crash took place in Islandia, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:10 p.m. According to Suffolk County detectives, Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway...
BRENTWOOD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Nesconset, NY
City
Colonia, NJ
City
Lake Grove, NY
Daily Voice

Sedan Driver Sought In Double Hit-And-Run Outside Oceanos Restaurant

A driver sped off after crashing a sedan into two SUVs, disabling both, outside a 5-star Bergen County seafood restaurant, witnesses said. A Jeep and a Lexus that had its front driver's-side tire knocked off the rim both had to be towed after a black Audi slammed into them in front of Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill on Saddle River Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Robbery, Assaulting a Police Officer Who Was Airlifted to Hospital

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he committed an armed robbery of a gas station in Islandia and assaulted a police officer on the morning of September 29. Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia and stole assorted food, then fled in a 2022 Ford Explorer, at approximately 1:35 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Car Theft#Car Keys#Conoco#First District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Amityville After Crashing Vehicle into School Mini Bus

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in North Amityville this morning. Nia Cooper was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northbound on Albany Avenue, south of Russell Court, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet minibus, owned by Educational Bus, at approximately 8 a.m.
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
372K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy