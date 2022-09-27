Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 28
No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 1 Westfield vs. Summit, 4 p.m. No. 3 Rutgers Prep at North Hunterdon, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo vs. Hackensack, 7 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 8 Red Bank Catholic at Rumson-Fair...
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: New coach keeping Cumberland competitive
It’s been more than 20 years since Devon Land graduated as a three-sport standout from Vineland High School, but that was not the end of his athletic career. Land went on to play soccer in college, still competes in men’s soccer and basketball leagues to this day, and hits the tennis courts with friends or work colleagues whenever he gets a chance. He is also going on his 11th year as a high school basketball official in South Jersey, and has refereed soccer as well.
Middlesex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Middlesex wins, South River still unbeaten
Senior Kelvin Gonzalez scored 1:30 into the second overtime off a pass from senior Erick Ramos to lift Piscataway Magnet to a 1-0 win over Edison Magnet in Piscataway. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios finished with two saves for Piscataway Magnet (6-2), which has won three of its last four matches and earned its fourth shutout of the season.
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Boys soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Westfield, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Union County Tournament. The top four seeds - Westfield, Elizabeth, Scotch Plains-Fanwood and Summit - receive byes into the quarterfinals, while No. 5 Union and No. 6 Gov. Livingston receive byes into the second round.
Bergen County boys soccer round for Sept. 28: Contreras keeps Old Tappan undefeated
Kevin Contreras scored two second half goals to lead Old Tappan to a 2-0 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. It is the fifth multi-goal game of the season for Contreras, who has 12 goals on the year for Old Tappan (6-0). Michael Greenberg made 10 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Peschetti’s hat trick fuels Secaucus
Daniela Peschetti’s three goals and an assist fueled Secaucus to an 8-0 victory over Weehawken at Shetik Memorial Field in Secaucus. Alyssa Craigwell had two goals and an assist for Secaucus (3-4-1), which led 8-0 at halftime. Jazmine Bradley added a goal with two assists and Gianna Marin chipped in a goal and an assist.
Girls soccer: Clinton scores twice as West Milford blanks Pompton Lakes (PHOTOS)
Cassidy Clinton netted a pair of goals to lead West Milford to a 5-0 win over Pompton Lakes, in Chester.
Camden County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Collingswood, Bishop Eustace earn shutout victories
Kylee Ferranto scored one goal and added an assist as Haddon Heights held on for a 2-1 victory over Audubon in Haddon Heights. Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (3-5) the lead heading into halftime before Katherine Campbell added an insurance goal. Audubon (5-2) got on the board in the second half...
Somerset County boys soccer for Sept. 28: No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s wins in OT
Charles Tailano scored a goal to help lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 overtime win over Montgomery in Montgomery. Gill St. Bernard’s (7-2) tied the game in the second half, after Montgomery initially took the lead in the first half on a goal from Tasuku Uraguchi.
Passaic County field hockey for Sept. 28: West Milford improves to 8-0
Hayley Allwood buried two goals to lead West Milford to a 3-2 win over Pompton Lakes in Pompton Lakes. Meagan Van Kirk had a goal and an assist for West Milford (8-0), which led 3-0 after three quarters. Krista Lillenthal and Lacey Fasouletos each scored for Pompton Lakes (6-2) in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to one.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading into Week 5
Temperatures are dropping and games on the gridiron across the garden state are growing in importance. That must mean October is near – two days away to be exact. Epic matchups throughout N.J. are set for Week 5 and there’s plenty to recap from an entertaining Week 4 slate. Without further ado, let’s dive into the games to watch and storylines of note.
Gloucester County Field Hockey for Sept. 28: No. 1 Kingsway edges Clearview
Karlie Mertz, Ella Stephenson and Colleen Finnan provided the goals as Kingsway, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-2, in an away game with Clearview. It was the season’s first loss for Clearview (5-1), which was ahead 2-1 at the game’s midpoint before Kingsway (8-1) rallied with two goals in the third period.
Camden County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Haddon Heights edges Audubon, Highland wins
Aidan Anderson scored four goals as Highland defeated Winslow 6-3 in Blackwood. Cortland Webb added two goals for Highland (4-2-1) as it scored three times in each half. Prince Owusu-Twum led the way for Winslow (1-5) with one goal and one assist while Darian Dillard made five saves. Haddon Heights...
Big second half powers No. 5 Ridgewood past No. 6 Ramapo - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Kaye had a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat No. 6 Ramapo, 4-1, in Franklin Lakes. Isabella Winn scored two goals and Katt Slott added a goal and an assist for Ridgewood...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0