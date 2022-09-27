ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: New coach keeping Cumberland competitive

It’s been more than 20 years since Devon Land graduated as a three-sport standout from Vineland High School, but that was not the end of his athletic career. Land went on to play soccer in college, still competes in men’s soccer and basketball leagues to this day, and hits the tennis courts with friends or work colleagues whenever he gets a chance. He is also going on his 11th year as a high school basketball official in South Jersey, and has refereed soccer as well.
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Boys soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Westfield, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Union County Tournament. The top four seeds - Westfield, Elizabeth, Scotch Plains-Fanwood and Summit - receive byes into the quarterfinals, while No. 5 Union and No. 6 Gov. Livingston receive byes into the second round.
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)

Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
