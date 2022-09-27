The postponement from this weekend is due to potential inclement weather. Officals with Social Circle have decided to err on the side of caution with the uncertainty of weather conditions due to the looming hurricane on the Florida coast. The 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival was schedule to take place this Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian bearing down on the west coast of Florida, the local area is likely to get some of the aftermath beginning Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO