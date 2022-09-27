ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and video tribute: Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, 71, of Monroe

Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on September 25, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1951 to the late Dave Woodle and the late Edna Woodle. Surviving are husband, Ricky Coleman; daughters, Tracy Holder, Sherrie Farmer, and Belinda Enamorado; grandchildren, Hermann Enamordo, Vanessa Enamordo, Bradley Farmer, Chandler Farmer, Leann Bell, and Morgan Casper; great grandchildren, Haisley Bell and Westin Lindsay.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62, of Monroe

Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62 years of age, of Monroe passed away on September 24, 2022. Bobby was born on January 9, 1960 in Monroe, Georgia to Janette Cates Odum and the late Bobby Gene Parham, Sr. Surviving members of the family are, mother and step-father, Janette and Bruce Odum;...
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Harriette Yancey Reese, 86, of Loganvile

Harriette Yancey Reese, age 86, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away quietly at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Rev. J. B. Reese, Jr.; daughter & son-in-law, Mary Lynn Couch and husband Mike of Dillard, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Wayne Reese and wife Nancy of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Cindy Sapp and husband Clint of Monroe, GA; 5 grandchildren, Mr. & Mrs. Walker Sapp (Jamie) of Loganville, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Clayton Sapp (Kayla) of Madison, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Josh Moody (Laura Beth) of Gray, GA, Ben Reese of Loganville, GA and Mr. & Mrs. Brett Reese (Kristy) of Loganville, GA; 6 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Ronny Yancey (Becky) of GA; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Jacob Michael Freeman, 37, of Loganville

Jacob Michael Freeman, age 37 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Frankie Green, Wendell Weaver, and Pastor Adam Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA; L.C. Givens officiating.
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Monroe, GA
Obituaries
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
wufe967.com

Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
ROSWELL, GA
Monroe Local News

Hurricane Ian changes up local football schedules

This week’s football games for Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Loganville Christian Academy have been moved up a day to Thursday due to possible impact of Hurricane Ian. Monroe Area will host Stephens County Thursday and LHS will host Eastside. Both games are region contests and...
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Johnson
Person
Cheryl Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Renaissance#Meadows Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Monroe Local News

Social Circle Friendship Festival rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 29

The postponement from this weekend is due to potential inclement weather. Officals with Social Circle have decided to err on the side of caution with the uncertainty of weather conditions due to the looming hurricane on the Florida coast. The 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival was schedule to take place this Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian bearing down on the west coast of Florida, the local area is likely to get some of the aftermath beginning Friday night and continuing through the weekend.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy