Monroe Local News
Obituary and video tribute: Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, 71, of Monroe
Glenda Ann Woodle Coleman, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on September 25, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1951 to the late Dave Woodle and the late Edna Woodle. Surviving are husband, Ricky Coleman; daughters, Tracy Holder, Sherrie Farmer, and Belinda Enamorado; grandchildren, Hermann Enamordo, Vanessa Enamordo, Bradley Farmer, Chandler Farmer, Leann Bell, and Morgan Casper; great grandchildren, Haisley Bell and Westin Lindsay.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62, of Monroe
Bobby Gene Parham, Jr., 62 years of age, of Monroe passed away on September 24, 2022. Bobby was born on January 9, 1960 in Monroe, Georgia to Janette Cates Odum and the late Bobby Gene Parham, Sr. Surviving members of the family are, mother and step-father, Janette and Bruce Odum;...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Harriette Yancey Reese, 86, of Loganvile
Harriette Yancey Reese, age 86, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away quietly at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Rev. J. B. Reese, Jr.; daughter & son-in-law, Mary Lynn Couch and husband Mike of Dillard, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Wayne Reese and wife Nancy of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Cindy Sapp and husband Clint of Monroe, GA; 5 grandchildren, Mr. & Mrs. Walker Sapp (Jamie) of Loganville, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Clayton Sapp (Kayla) of Madison, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Josh Moody (Laura Beth) of Gray, GA, Ben Reese of Loganville, GA and Mr. & Mrs. Brett Reese (Kristy) of Loganville, GA; 6 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Ronny Yancey (Becky) of GA; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jacob Michael Freeman, 37, of Loganville
Jacob Michael Freeman, age 37 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Frankie Green, Wendell Weaver, and Pastor Adam Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA; L.C. Givens officiating.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband called their marriage "irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
wufe967.com
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
Monroe Local News
Hurricane Ian changes up local football schedules
This week’s football games for Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Loganville Christian Academy have been moved up a day to Thursday due to possible impact of Hurricane Ian. Monroe Area will host Stephens County Thursday and LHS will host Eastside. Both games are region contests and...
Monroe Local News
First Friday concert in Monroe with Purple Madness RESCHEDULED to Friday, Oct. 14
UPDATE: Hopefully, this time the weather will cooperate! Due to Hurricane Ian and the potential for rain and wind Friday, the Purples Madness concert has again been rescheduled, this time to October 14th. UPDATE: Due to the potential for inclement weather, the first First Friday Concert Scheduled for this Friday...
Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died. Deborrah Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
theprp.com
[minus.driver] Drummer Matt Donald Severely Injured In Apparent Random Assault, GoFundMe Launched
Matt Donald, drummer of [minus.driver], was recently severely beaten in a parking lot near a walking trail in Roswell, GA. According to local news reports (see here), Donald was thought to have been struck by multiple rocks and hospitalized after the assault, having been put on a ventilator. The motives...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos on Woodland Rd, Nocholas Court, Nowell St and Michael Circle
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Local briefs: Dogs hang on to top spot, Madison Co Commissioners tackle budget
The Georgia Bulldogs, despite a sluggish weekend win over Kent State, hold on to the number one spot in both the Coaches and the Associated Press rankings. The Dogs travel to Columbia Missouri for this coming Saturday night’s game against the Tigers. Madison County Commissioners meet this afternoon in...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital Receives ANCC Pathway to Excellence® Designation for its Nurses and the Excellent Care it Provides
Monroe, Ga. (Sept. 23, 2022)— Piedmont Walton Hospital joins a premier group of organizations that have received the Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Piedmont Walton is one of only five hospitals in Georgia (and fewer than 600 worldwide) to have earned the...
Secretary of State’s Office opens investigation into Fulton County election information breach
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned the Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation after Fulton County revealed last week that a poll worker emailed sensitive voter information to an unauthorized person. A state official said Fulton County did report this to the Secretary of...
Monroe Local News
Update: Crash on Broadnax Mill that injured 2 was head-on collision between a Porsche and a Dodge Ram truck
The crash on Broadnax Mill Road in Walton County at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night resulted in one man being transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and another to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS. Both men sustained serious injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident. “Our investigation...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle Friendship Festival rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 29
The postponement from this weekend is due to potential inclement weather. Officals with Social Circle have decided to err on the side of caution with the uncertainty of weather conditions due to the looming hurricane on the Florida coast. The 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival was schedule to take place this Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian bearing down on the west coast of Florida, the local area is likely to get some of the aftermath beginning Friday night and continuing through the weekend.
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
Monroe Local News
Update: One critical patient extricated and transported to Grady, second injury not critical
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) At 7:20 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Broadnax Mill Road at Thompson Mill Road. League said there is a report of entrapment and an air ambulance is...
