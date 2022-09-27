Read full article on original website
Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
National Weather Service Says Tornado Touched Down in the Catskills
New York isn't often associated with tornadoes. However, the National Weather Service says three separate tornadoes have down in parts of the state over the past week. The NWS says a tornado struck the town of Wayland in Steuben County the evening of September 19. NBC says a second weak tornado struck late Sunday, affecting the hamlet of Mattituck on Long Island.
Victor native takes shelter from Hurricane Ian’s fury
"On Monday I went to work and we got that evacuation order around 2:00," said Carusone.
Latest numbers, September 27th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has risen a bit since yesterday, but there has not been an increase in hospitalizations or deaths.
Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY
Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian
(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
Corning native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
Binghamton’s Memorial Bridge Makeover
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is announcing plans to make Memorial Bridge more memorable with a major upgrade. Officials are in the process of coming up with designs to make the span, that was erected in 1925 in memory of those who served in the four branches of the military in “America’s Wars”, safer and more attractive to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems. Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out […]
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
Three roads will be closed today in Johnson City
Three roads in Johnson City will be closed today, September 27th, for scheduled paving.
Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
New York D.O.T. Holds Hearing on Rt. 8 Upgrades
The New York State Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing this week to talk about safety enhancements along State Route 8 in Chenango County. A hearing to talk about the plans in the Towns of Columbus, New Berlin and Norwich will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Unadilla Valley Central School’s Auditorium on State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate
Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
