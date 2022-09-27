Read full article on original website
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New, Older Netflix Subscribers Are More Likely to Switch to Ad Tier – But Gen Z Isn’t Interested
Nearly half of current Netflix subscribers (46%) would consider a shift to the platform’s ad-supported model once it’s available, according to a survey of 1,300 current users conducted by Samba TV and Harris X. The data collected also showcases that those willing to make the move tend to skew older and make less per capita, with Gen Z respondents being the least interested (at 38%) in making the switch.
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Phone Arena
NFL’s video streaming service joins Verizon’s soon to be launched +play platform
Verizon announced its +play platform earlier this year and presented it as a hub for subscription-based streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and YouTube TV. Today, Verizon announced that NFL+, the video streaming subscription service belonging to the NFL, has joined its +play platform. Although +play has not yet been...
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away seven games this October – here’s how to claim them
Amazon is giving away seven games this October, including a Lord of the Rings title, making it a perfect companion for Prime Video series The Rings of Power. Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like Prime Video, and will give gamers an opportunity to play a range of new and classic titles, as well as offering discounts and in-game exclusives for big titles such as Pokémon Go and Apex Legends. Prime Gaming has also partnered with Ubisoft to offer players a range of other titles and exclusive content, with Fallout 76 also being available...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Amazon Is This Analyst's Top Pick: Devices, Prime And This Service Are Reasons Why
Citi analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon.com Inc AMZN with a $185 price target. Amazon's refreshed device lineup furthers its connected home vision, the analyst said. While he expected an updated Echo, Kindle readers and Fire devices ahead of the holiday season, Josey said the most noteworthy...
msn.com
Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll
It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
CNET
Amazon to Rebrand Epix Streaming Channel as MGM Plus
Amazon plans to rebrand its Epix streaming TV service as MGM Plus next year, the internet retailer's first significant change since completing its acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM in March. The channel's new brand will go into effect Jan. 23, Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. The company...
ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers
U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
daystech.org
iWedia to deliver Live TV app for Google TV and Android TV devices
IWedia has introduced its working with Google on a mission to develop a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS units. The Live TV app, which is ready to start roll-out in Europe within the coming months, has already been licensed by TV producer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd.
Nielsen, Roku Strike Measurement Pact to Track Cross-Screen Viewership
The TV networks haven’t been particularly fond of Nielsen in recent months, but their digital rivals seem pretty impressed. The media-measurement giant has entered into a pact with streaming portal Roku that calls for Nielsen to track viewership across traditional and connected TV watching, desktop usage and mobile screens. Advertisers who use Roku can get data on the reach of their commercials among Roku users that will rely on so-called “deduplicated” audiences, or people who aren’t seeing the same content on different viewing platforms. “Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens,” said Kim...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
New York CNN — Walmart (WMT) has entered the metaverse. The retail giant announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and...
