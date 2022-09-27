Read full article on original website
Related
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
Man arrested with gun in USPS truck shot at ex-girlfriend and her family
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man who was arrested with a loaded gun in a U.S. Postal Service truck shot at his ex-girlfriend and her family members, according to charging documents.Police said 29-year-old Kinard Smith is charged with attempted murder and several handgun violations. After the reported shooting on Fremont Avenue, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.Documents show that Smith is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of his child, and her mother and brother.The ex-girlfriend - who identified Smith as the shooter - said he threatened her over the phone...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
WGAL
Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank
SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Assault With Blunt Object, Robbery In Montgomery County
More than a month after an assault and robbery in Maryland, police in Montgomery County released surveillance photos on Tuesday, Sept. 27 of a wanted man who allegedly cold-cocked his victim and stole a cellphone. Detectives from the department's 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying...
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
staffordsheriff.com
50 Ways to Leave an Accident Scene
Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
WJLA
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Beltsville man sentenced to prison in Calvert Cocaine Distrubution case
On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional seven years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years. […]
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
local21news.com
Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
parentherald.com
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
fox5dc.com
Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
Comments / 0