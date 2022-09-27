BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man who was arrested with a loaded gun in a U.S. Postal Service truck shot at his ex-girlfriend and her family members, according to charging documents.Police said 29-year-old Kinard Smith is charged with attempted murder and several handgun violations. After the reported shooting on Fremont Avenue, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.Documents show that Smith is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of his child, and her mother and brother.The ex-girlfriend - who identified Smith as the shooter - said he threatened her over the phone...

