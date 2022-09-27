Read full article on original website
CBP officers seeing an increase in people using false documentation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase of violations at the Laredo ports of entry. The Laredo Sector oversees the entries from Del Rio to Brownsville. Paul Del Rincon, CBP Assistant Director of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, says agents have seen...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving migrants, Uvalde police say
UVALDE – A three-vehicle crash in Uvalde left two people dead and 10 others injured and hospitalized, according to Uvalde police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getty and Main Streets. Border Patrol agents spotted a black truck speeding on Highway 90 before it crashed into an...
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
'It's a slap in the face' | Uvalde families occupy school district property, demanding action
UVALDE, Texas — Four months and four days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, family members have turned up the volume on their demands for action. Several people are holding a vigil at the Uvalde school district, occupying the parking lot, saying they're not leaving until they get what they want.
Uvalde victims' parents are protesting outside the school district's office
Parents want the district to investigate school police officers.
WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting
UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
Years before shooting, analyst recommended security upgrades for Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas — A school facilities expert told UCISD trustees in 2020 Robb Elementary needed "numerous security improvements," two years before a gunman entered the building and murdered 19 students and two teachers. The presentation, obtained by KENS 5 through a public records request, also recommended security upgrades at...
Spurs planning October trip to Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are planning a trip to Uvalde, Texas next month. Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24. They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
