Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip

Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Black High School Student Leaving School After Being Told to Cut His Locs
A Black 14-year-old high school freshman in South Dakota is being forced to either trim his locs or find a new school. The parents of Braxton Schafer are speaking out after administrators at O’Gorman High School told them on Friday that Braxton had to cut his hair or leave their institution, the Argus Leader reports.
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok
A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok. While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
Opinion: No college degree? You can be a teacher in some states anyway
In a satirical essay, an education professor reviews the solutions to the teacher shortage being proffered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others.
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
'This is my first lockdown. In college.' A day in the life of the school-lockdown generation
One of my students broke the news: “We’re on lockdown.” I didn't know then that my daughter's school was, too.
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems
The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.
California school system halts football team carrying police flag, dividing community
School leaders intervening in which flags a high school football team and its players carry onto the field before each game is dividing a California community just north of Los Angeles. Saugus High School, a public school in Santa Clarita, California, just 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, saw the...
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
