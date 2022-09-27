ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KENS 5

Who'll make up the Spurs' starting unit? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss which players will be the starting unit when the regular season begins. Also, a discussion on the Austin Spurs development track and more Media Day takeaways. Subscribe to Locked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs news roundup: Primo injury, Jones looks forward to Austin games, San Antonio BBQ spot added to Spurs culinary experience and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-'23 season, with training camp now underway. Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. The Spurs' Joshua Primo will miss the team's preseason slate due to a left MCL sprain, but is anticipated to be back for the start of the regular season, the team announced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

