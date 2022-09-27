Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
A 32-year-old forward making $10 million is set to become the NBA's hottest trade piece
Jae Crowder is the type of player every team covets but rarely becomes available, and he should have a strong trade market.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Yardbarker
Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter, Reveals Final 4
Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković.
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
Full Details On Jae Crowder’s Phoenix Suns Trade Request
The Phoenix Suns are kicking off training camp with NBA media day today, the first time the entire team will be together in a few months. But, there will be one noticeable absence when things get underway. Veteran forward Jae Crowder, who has been an integral part of the team’s...
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
KENS 5
Who'll make up the Spurs' starting unit? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to discuss which players will be the starting unit when the regular season begins. Also, a discussion on the Austin Spurs development track and more Media Day takeaways. Subscribe to Locked...
KENS 5
Spurs news roundup: Primo injury, Jones looks forward to Austin games, San Antonio BBQ spot added to Spurs culinary experience and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-'23 season, with training camp now underway. Now let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. The Spurs' Joshua Primo will miss the team's preseason slate due to a left MCL sprain, but is anticipated to be back for the start of the regular season, the team announced.
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
KENS 5
Fan episode: Are Spurs fans ready for the rebuild? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan Zach Escamilla to discuss if Spurs fans are ready for the rebuilding season and what is shaping up to be a down season. Also, are fans forgetting about the other rookie: Malakai Branham.
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Addresses Involvement in Trade Rumors
Jakob Poeltl has been a common name in trade rumors this offseason. He remains focused on the San Antonio Spurs?
