Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
DA Krasner to fight impeachment effort at Pa. House hearing in Philly
Pennsylvania House Republicans will hold a hearing today over what they say is Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s “willful refusal” to tackle what they say is “unchecked violent crime” in the city. The hearing comes after the Pennsylvania State House voted to hold him in...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets
A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
Teachers and students use class time to discuss gun violence after Roxborough shooting
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. News of Tuesday’s fatal Roxborough High shooting involving five members of the football team has teachers across Philadelphia again wondering whether and how to help students process yet another act of gun violence.
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in the county
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
Retrial for Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson set to begin this week
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson returns to federal court this week to be retried on bribery charges. During the lawmaker’s first trial earlier this year, a judge declared a mistrial, setting up a second proceeding that again threatens to end Johnson’s political career and send the 48-year-old to prison.
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor On Change Of Government Ballot Question
Atlantic City Hall sources have confirmed that Mayor Marty Small will hold a press conference today, Tuesday, September 27 at 10:30 AM to address the upcoming November 8, 2022, General Election ballot question in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The voters of Atlantic City will decide if they would like to...
Camden officials take over illegal dumpsite to begin cleanup
Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen was holding the bolt cutters as U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross was holding the chain to the property. “Just don’t get my finger,” Norcross told Carstarphen. “I don’t need no trouble from D.C.,” the mayor responded. In one snip, officials cut the chain...
Atlantic City Council President Indignant: ‘We Were Lied To’
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt appeared on-air for two (2) hours, yesterday, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Tibbitt addressed a myriad of important issues and he did not hold back. Tibbitt directly discussed the following issues:. The increased violent crime in Atlantic City. The upcoming ballot question that may change...
After mayor’s party switch, Dems fight to hold Gloucester’s swingy Monroe Township
Earlier this year, Monroe Township Mayor Richard DiLucia had an idea. Realizing that he might not get the Democratic line for re-election in his swingy Gloucester County community, DiLucia – a longtime Democrat and labor leader – decided to switch parties and try his luck running for re-election as a Republican.
‘What are they going to do next?’: Health concerns emerge as officials get ready to clean up Camden’s toxic pile of dirt
Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site. “The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said....
WILDWOOD: PROSECUTOR AND CAPE MAY CHIEF OF POLICE ISSUE STATEMENTS ON POP UP H2Oi
Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland released the following statement:. “I would first like to share my sincere condolences with the families of the two victims who were needlessly killed and those that have been injured. Their lives will be forever changed. Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events...
First responders deploy from Philadelphia to aid victims of Hurricane Ian
Forty-five members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 and all their gear are on their way to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian as the storm is predicted to continue its path through the Southeast. Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and first responders from across the...
Crozer Health, Prospect sued over plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Foundation for Delaware County is taking Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to court over their plan to shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
Comments / 1