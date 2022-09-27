ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
WHYY

Protest calls for an end to carriage horses on Philly streets

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia urging City Council to end the use of horses to pull tourist carriages through the city. The group rallied directly under a vacant City Council chambers, calling on politicians to remove horses from city streets. Jacqueline Sadashige of...
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ Mayor On Change Of Government Ballot Question

Atlantic City Hall sources have confirmed that Mayor Marty Small will hold a press conference today, Tuesday, September 27 at 10:30 AM to address the upcoming November 8, 2022, General Election ballot question in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The voters of Atlantic City will decide if they would like to...
Washington Examiner

In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people

In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
CBS Philly

Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

