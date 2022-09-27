ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportsmic.com

Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans

Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
KATHLEEN, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello Physical Therapy & Wellness

Good news; a new business has come to Monticello, and it might just make you feel better! Monticello native Marcus Roberts, PT, DPT, has just opened his own private physical therapy practice and began seeing new patients on Monday, Sept. 19. His practice, Monticello Physical Therapy & Wellness, will provide patients with a variety of wellness services on a part-time basis from the location of the Taylor Massage office located at 195 E. Dogwood St. in Monticello. For the time being, his practice will only be open on Mondays, utilizing the building while the massage parlor is closed.
MONTICELLO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Monticello, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aca#Warriors#Highschoolsports
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Ira Ray West Jr.

Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
MONTICELLO, FL
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCTV

Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will be open Wednesday, school officials announced. Administrators say after consulting with emergency management, school campuses will not be opening as shelters on Wednesday, allowing schools to remain open. The district says it will update the situation Wednesday afternoon if there are changes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Chamber of Commerce annual dinner celebrates “Monticello Momentum”

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

“Out of the Woods” exhibit to open at JAG on October 8

Just as the fall weather begins to beckon us all to spend more time in outdoor pursuits, the Jefferson Arts Gallery (JAG) is opening a nature-inspired exhibit on Saturday, Oct. 8. “Mark Fletcher: Out of the Woods” will show paintings, drawings and illustrated poetry about Florida's native flora and fauna.
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Chris Tuten to speak at October 6 prayer breakfast

The Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast has begun its 28th year of ecumenical service to the community. The gathering on Thursday, Oct. 6, will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Monticello at 325 W. Washington St. from 7 to 8 a.m. October's guest speaker will be Chris Tuten. A third-generation...
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy