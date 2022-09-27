Read full article on original website
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
Florida football: Eastern Washington coach doesn’t understand how hurricanes work
The Florida Gators moved Saturday’s contest against Eastern Washington back one day to Sunday out of caution for Hurricane Ian. During his press conference talking about the upcoming matchup against Florida football, Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best revealed he has zero clue how hurricane forecasting works. Florida football: Stand...
Monticello Physical Therapy & Wellness
Good news; a new business has come to Monticello, and it might just make you feel better! Monticello native Marcus Roberts, PT, DPT, has just opened his own private physical therapy practice and began seeing new patients on Monday, Sept. 19. His practice, Monticello Physical Therapy & Wellness, will provide patients with a variety of wellness services on a part-time basis from the location of the Taylor Massage office located at 195 E. Dogwood St. in Monticello. For the time being, his practice will only be open on Mondays, utilizing the building while the massage parlor is closed.
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Ira Ray West Jr.
Ira Ray West Jr, 36, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1985, in Pensacola, Fla., to Ira West Sr. and Cynthia “Renee” Barfield. Ira Jr. loved trucks, rims, dirt bikes, his friends, family and, more than anything, his kids. Ira was the owner...
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will be open Wednesday, school officials announced. Administrators say after consulting with emergency management, school campuses will not be opening as shelters on Wednesday, allowing schools to remain open. The district says it will update the situation Wednesday afternoon if there are changes...
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
Chamber of Commerce annual dinner celebrates “Monticello Momentum”
The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is a thriving organization that has had steady and significant growth over the past several years. Since 2019, the membership has grown from 180 to 299, with 33 new members joining in the past year alone. In recognition of such an active organization, “Monticello Momentum” became a theme for the annual dinner.
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
“Out of the Woods” exhibit to open at JAG on October 8
Just as the fall weather begins to beckon us all to spend more time in outdoor pursuits, the Jefferson Arts Gallery (JAG) is opening a nature-inspired exhibit on Saturday, Oct. 8. “Mark Fletcher: Out of the Woods” will show paintings, drawings and illustrated poetry about Florida's native flora and fauna.
Chris Tuten to speak at October 6 prayer breakfast
The Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast has begun its 28th year of ecumenical service to the community. The gathering on Thursday, Oct. 6, will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Monticello at 325 W. Washington St. from 7 to 8 a.m. October's guest speaker will be Chris Tuten. A third-generation...
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
Taylor County prepares for Hurricane Ian
As people in Taylor County prepare for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian, many in the coastal community are taking their boats out of marinas and "not taking any chances" on this storm.
