Youngstown, OH

Overturned semitruck blocks closes portion of I-79, backing up traffic for miles

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 79 North was closed after a semitruck overturned, blocking at least two lanes of traffic.

Fire and EMS units were on the scene near Exit 77 to I-76 Youngstown, Ohio/Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, the interstate was closed between Exit 76: U.S. 19 North — Cranberry and the on-ramp from I-76 at Exit 77 — PA Turnpike.

PennDOT said the left and center lanes were closed. Traffic cameras show that the semi was blocking both of those lanes and part of the on-ramp.

Traffic was being directed to the shoulder of the interstate to get around the crash.

The interstate reopened to two lanes of traffic around 4:30 p.m.

PennDOT said to still use caution if traveling through the area.

