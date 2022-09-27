Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Former Treynor standout Flathers steps in, makes impact at DMACC
(KMAland) -- Former Treynor standout Emma Flathers is coming off a big week that saw her pick up Iowa Community College Athletic Conference honors. Flathers was named the ICCAC Division II Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week while averaging 10.93 assists per set. “The setter that started the season actually...
kmaland.com
Red Oak looking to rebound, preparing for balanced Greene County
(Red Oak) -- After a tough Week 5 loss, Red Oak is looking to bounce back in a critical Class 2A District 8 matchup with Greene County. The Red Oak Tigers (4-1) got off to one of the best starts in the school's recent memory after starting 4-0 and outscoring their opponents 116-0 against Riverside, West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley, and Shenandoah. However, the Tigers succumbed to their first loss of the year in a gritty 19-13 game to Des Moines Christian (2-3).
kmaland.com
Bendgen, Murdock leading Woodbine XC to strong season
(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine cross country teams have produced some strong results behind a pair of stout runners. "We're pretty pleased with how things are going," Coach James Smith said. "We've only had three meets, but we've improved quite a bit. That's what we want to see. We want to peak around conference and district time. That's what we're seeing."
kmaland.com
Coon Rapids-Bayard hopeful for bounce back in key district clash with Audubon
(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard football comes into Week 6 hoping to rebound after a tough loss last week. The Crusaders (3-2, 2-1) raced to an early 18-6 lead against West Harrison last week, but surrendered 29 unanswered in a 35-18 loss. However, there were still plenty of positives for...
kmaland.com
Treynor looks to carry momentum into critical showdown with Underwood
(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0). The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday. “Our focus...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert. Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Ardith Cornelison, 87, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Progress reported on Red Oak school facilities assessment
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Two-Vehicle Accident By Champion Ford Yesterday Afternoon In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Carroll. According to authorities, they were dispatched at approximately 1:40 p.m. to Highway 30 and Heires Ave. Law enforcement says a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country operated by 50-year-old Vicki Schroeder of Arcadia was stopped behind a vehicle pulling into Champion Ford. While the van was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Explorer operated by a 17-year-old male. The minor reports he was attempting to switch lanes but did not slow down. Damage to the Schroeder vehicle was approximately $1,500, while damages to the Explorer were priced at $1,000. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the 17-year-old male was cited for failure to maintain control.
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
Atlantic School Board approves Settlement Draft Agreement Stemming from Atlantic Middle School Fire
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved the release and settlement draft agreement centered around the 2021 Atlantic Middle School Fire. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber said the agreement the board has access to, which is not a public record, was part of a motion filed with the Atlantic Community School Districts’ name on it.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hershey Avenue near Glenwood. Authorities say Schoening was charged with domestic abuse assault. Schoening was held on no bond...
1380kcim.com
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
