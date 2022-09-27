If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO