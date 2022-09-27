Read full article on original website
Watch now: LPN shortage keeps Decatur student from attending classes
DECATUR — Heaven Fromm wants to go to school. But through no fault of her own, the medically fragile 13 year old hasn’t been allowed to do so for the past three years because of a lack of trained nurses to assist her during the school day. Her...
Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff
DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff. Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having. Accompanied by three colleagues...
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
Downtown Decatur restaurant prepares to close, hints of one to come
DECATUR — The owners of The Establishment will be closing the downtown Decatur restaurant for good after lunch service on Friday, Oct. 7. But the location may not be empty for long. Misti Durbin, who owns The Establishment with her husband, Jamie, said another business already has plans for...
Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on
DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
Democratic nominee for Macon County judge voted in Republican primary
DECATUR — In late June, Forsyth attorney Andrew Weatherford ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the judicial vacancy left by retired Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas E. Little, securing 3,611 votes. But, Weatherford's own vote wasn't among them. The Democratic candidate's couldn't be as, it turns out,...
Family dog rescued from Decatur fire
DECATUR — A family dog was rescued from a fire Monday that did extensive damage to Decatur mobile home. Decatur firefighters were alerted to the fire by a Decatur police officer who was in the area. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, an engine company that was already in the area when the call came in at 6:17 p.m. was on the scene immediately. It arrived at 2528 Hedrick Court to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
UPDATE: Officials identify victims of triple fatal in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION — Three people are dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Christian County. Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash occurred around 1:16 p.m. when a grain truck and a Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of County Road 1400N and County Road 2500E north of Assumption.
Overdosed Decatur mother found in car with 8-month-old baby, affidavit said
DECATUR — A sworn police affidavit said a Decatur mother needed repeated doses of Narcan to revive her after overdosing on snorted heroin while her 8-month-old daughter was sitting in the backseat of the car she was driving. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavit said the drama unfolded Saturday...
Watch now: Decatur man denies beating his mother to death
DECATUR — Adam D. Rich told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges that accuse him of inflicting a fatal beating on his 43-year-old mother. Decatur police say Monique N. McKissic was attacked in her home in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Lovington man dies from stab wounds, coroner says
LOVINGTON — A Lovington man has been stabbed to death in what the coroner described as a “neighborhood dispute”. Michael A. Peck, 54, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.
Decatur man who terrorized girlfriend, attacked police K-9, gets five years
DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man who beat, strangled and stabbed his terrified girlfriend and attacked police and the police dog who came to rescue her, was sent to prison for five years on Tuesday. Sentencing the 47-year-old defendant, Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith...
Decatur man follows text threat with window smashing, police say
DECATUR — When his ex-girlfriend refused to talk to him, police said Decatur man Deon C. Hyde sent her a text message saying “I’ll show you” before smashing her car windows with a brick. A sworn affidavit said that after the 19-year-old woman received the text...
Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Athens 2-0
Pleasant Plains corralled Athens' offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 15, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
Terrence Shannon Jr. taking leadership role with Illinois basketball
CHAMPAIGN — With the losses of Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier, Illinois men’s basketball has been in need of some new leadership. If the first practice was any indication, it looks like Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is stepping into that role. "Terrance stopped a play today...
