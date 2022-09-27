DECATUR — A family dog was rescued from a fire Monday that did extensive damage to Decatur mobile home. Decatur firefighters were alerted to the fire by a Decatur police officer who was in the area. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, an engine company that was already in the area when the call came in at 6:17 p.m. was on the scene immediately. It arrived at 2528 Hedrick Court to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO