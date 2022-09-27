ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

wvtm13.com

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Myers, FL
Alabama State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Cuba, AL
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Hurricane Tracker: Ian makes landfall in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 storm. Watch the video above for the latest updates on Ian as it surges across Florida. The center of Ian is forecast to move over Central...
FLORIDA STATE
wvtm13.com

Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Cuba
wvtm13.com

Florida braces for Hurricane Ian as it intensifies in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. As of 4 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Floridians seek shelter in Central Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. — Many of the people who live in the path of Hurricane Ian decided to evacuate and some of them are camping out in Central Alabama. Watch the video above to hear from those who are hopeful they can return home soon.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

