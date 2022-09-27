Read full article on original website
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
wvtm13.com
Tropical Storm Ian Tracker: Hurricane forecast to form again, South Carolina in path
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane again by Thursday night as it moves in the Atlantic Ocean towards the South Carolina coast. Ian should maintain this intensity, and hurricane warnings have been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina. Watch the video above for the latest forecast.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
wvtm13.com
Hurricane Tracker: Ian makes landfall in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 storm. Watch the video above for the latest updates on Ian as it surges across Florida. The center of Ian is forecast to move over Central...
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
wvtm13.com
Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes, neighbors in Florida
Two close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
wvtm13.com
Florida braces for Hurricane Ian as it intensifies in Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. As of 4 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained...
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
wvtm13.com
Floridians seek shelter in Central Alabama
HOOVER, Ala. — Many of the people who live in the path of Hurricane Ian decided to evacuate and some of them are camping out in Central Alabama. Watch the video above to hear from those who are hopeful they can return home soon.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
wvtm13.com
Looking back on another Cat 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago as Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits, we are looking back on another Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago. In August 2004, Hurricane Charley hit the Sunshine State making landfall on southwest Florida...
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
wtvy.com
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
