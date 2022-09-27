Read full article on original website
George man sentenced for OWI and assault
ROCK RAPIDS—A 47-year-old George man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for an incident that occurred a year ago. The case against Michael Gene Bruhn stemmed from a report of a domestic disturbance about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Humberto Orosco Jr. stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for erratic driving and having a license plate light out, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
Sibley man cited for drug paraphernalia
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Angel Abraham Cobian Torres stemmed from the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at 602 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman sentenced for pointing gun at man
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a handgun at another individual on June 15 in Rock Valley. The case against April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Man charged for public intox and fake ID
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
George woman charged for intox at casino
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon woman arrested for meth and more
SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Remsen Woman Accused Of Taking Money From Dependent Adult Changes Plea To Guilty
Orange City, Iowa — A Remsen woman originally charged with felony theft and forgery charges has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement after she allegedly took money from a dependent adult living at a Hull nursing home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of...
Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana
ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
Passed out man arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 58-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Marc Jon Muhlbauer stemmed from him being found passed out on the landscaping in front of Don’s Sheet Metal, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Muhlbauer had...
Rural Hospers teen charged for marijuana
GERMANTOWN—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, near Germantown on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on the...
Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
Sheldon Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after she was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s office, the arrest of 40-year-old Sheila Marie Sundall of Sheldon stems from a traffic stop at the west Casey’s corner at Highway 18 and Business 60 in Sheldon.
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
