Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham investing $1 million to help students’ financial literacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the city will be investing $1 million to help students in the Birmingham City Schools system become more financially literate. The program, dubbed the BHM Financial Freedom Project, will be launched in the second week of October at six BCS campuses and will eventually be […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham must take charge of its economic future

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
CBS 42

Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
Bham Now

How this restoring program changed the course of Brian’s life

Picture this—all the odds are stacked up against your chances of finding a job and home. You may be battling addictions or you might have just left prison and are struggling to be financially stable. That’s where Changed Lives Christian Center (CLCC), a partner of The Foundry Ministries that provides essential care and services for homeless men, steps in. Read on to learn how CLCC’s program is helping men find hope, guidance and a new way of life.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
birminghamtimes.com

MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
thehomewoodstar.com

Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
