Read full article on original website
Related
Birmingham investing $1 million to help students’ financial literacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the city will be investing $1 million to help students in the Birmingham City Schools system become more financially literate. The program, dubbed the BHM Financial Freedom Project, will be launched in the second week of October at six BCS campuses and will eventually be […]
Bham Now
23 Birmingham companies participating in “Bring a Friend Job Fair” on Sept. 28
Basic Movement Nonprofit Organization is hosting the 2nd annual “Bring a Friend Job Fair on Wednesday, September 28th from 11:00AM to 3:00PM at Queensberry Shopping Center — 2341 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215. For all the details, click on this Talk of Alabama link which will send you...
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
wbrc.com
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
comebacktown.com
Birmingham must take charge of its economic future
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham and Bessemer housing authorities get $1.5 million each for youth workforce development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in town Monday to announce millions for workforce training for young people. The money is part of grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and will be used to train young people between the ages of 16 and 24 for careers in healthcare or construction.
Alabama college instructor allegedly called for anti-LGBT rally, placed on leave
A Wallace State Community College instructor is on leave after the employee allegedly made homophobic and racist remarks on social media. CBS42 published an investigation into comments made by history instructor Leigh Ann Courington in reference to a Pride event. Screenshots of her social media posts were widely circulated. “The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Birmingham Water Works Board votes to accept second resignation from chairman Chris Rice
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will soon begin the search for a new chairman after voting in Wednesday’s meeting to accept Chris Rice’s most recent resignation. A copy of Rice’s resignation email, which was sent to BWWB members Sept. 27, was obtained by AL.com’s Roy Johnson and reads as follows:
Bham Now
How this restoring program changed the course of Brian’s life
Picture this—all the odds are stacked up against your chances of finding a job and home. You may be battling addictions or you might have just left prison and are struggling to be financially stable. That’s where Changed Lives Christian Center (CLCC), a partner of The Foundry Ministries that provides essential care and services for homeless men, steps in. Read on to learn how CLCC’s program is helping men find hope, guidance and a new way of life.
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
birminghamtimes.com
MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trussville schools ‘death note’ controversy prompts calls for protests
Jessie Odell dropped off a “present” at the Trussville city attorney’s office Wednesday morning, where he suspected Superintendent Pattie Neill was meeting with other school officials. It was an empty cardboard packing box that read, “Save Our Schools, Pack up Pattie.”. Odell says he’s one of...
thehomewoodstar.com
Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road
New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
wvtm13.com
Trussville school leaders under fire over their handling of student death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Hewitt-Trussville High School parents are upset over Trussville City Schools' handling of an alleged student death threat list that a teacher discovered and reported nearly one year ago. The Trussville Police Department said the high school's SRO did not know about the notebook until a week ago. Learn more in the video above.
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1