Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Davis (Davis, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Davis on Sunday. The crash happened at Interstate 80 in Solano County at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Foothill Farms
According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
Three people dead after separate shootings occur in Natomas and North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif, (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Monday night and resulted in the deaths of at least three people. The shootings took place at around 11 p.m., with one being located in Natomas near San Juan Road, and the other shooting near Eleanor Avenue […]
mymotherlode.com
Stolen Generator Impacting Calaveras Search And Rescue Team
Arnold, CA – The theft of a generator belonging to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is impacting its already tight bottom line. A member of the mostly volunteer team discovered the theft from a county incident support trailer in Arnold on Monday. The trailer was parked inside the fenced facility, but that did not stop the thieves, who cut through the chain link fence and then broke a “locking mechanism” to enter the trailer.
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
3 dead and 2 injured in I-80 wrong-way collision
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning three people died and two were injured after a car traveling the wrong way on I-80 crashed into another vehicle on the road. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, an Infiniti sedan was traveling, west of Richards Blvd and going the “wrong way eastbound in the westbound […]
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
KCRA.com
3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says
DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher recovering after the attack
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, marijuana cultivation, annoying calls to 9-1-1
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
KCRA.com
Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez
LODI, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman in Lodi over the weekend. Few details about the killing have been released, but the teen suspect was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide. In a Facebook post, the Lodi Police...
Comments / 0