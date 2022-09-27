ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lincoln, CA
Accidents
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Boulevard#Ferrari Ranch Road#Union Pacific Railroad
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire

One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Stolen Generator Impacting Calaveras Search And Rescue Team

Arnold, CA – The theft of a generator belonging to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is impacting its already tight bottom line. A member of the mostly volunteer team discovered the theft from a county incident support trailer in Arnold on Monday. The trailer was parked inside the fenced facility, but that did not stop the thieves, who cut through the chain link fence and then broke a “locking mechanism” to enter the trailer.
ARNOLD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 dead and 2 injured in I-80 wrong-way collision

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning three people died and two were injured after a car traveling the wrong way on I-80 crashed into another vehicle on the road. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, an Infiniti sedan was traveling, west of Richards Blvd and going the “wrong way eastbound in the westbound […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says

DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
YUBA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy