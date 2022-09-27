ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Vice

Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
SlashGear

The U.S. Army Releases A Brand New Vehicle For The First Time In 4 Decades

The U.S. Army's new vehicle is a force to be reckoned with on land, but it's not exactly the tank that some might be expecting. When it comes to hulking war machines, America's own M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank usually comes to mind. Despite undergoing various improving iterations over the years, the Army's main battle tank's design remained relatively the same. In fact, it's been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design ... until recently, that is. In June, the U.S. Army announced the latest developments of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which will utilize a new armored vehicle with a design that's quite groundbreaking ... literally.
