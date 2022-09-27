Read full article on original website
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Robert Tsao, 75, said he'd pay a private military training organization called the "Black Bear Academy" to train 3 million civilians for three years.
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
A former soldier who is federally charged with lying in his application for a security clearance said he enlisted in the Army so he’d be “more proficient in killing” Black people, prosecutors allege. Killian M. Ryan, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, held the rank...
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
The U.S. Army's new vehicle is a force to be reckoned with on land, but it's not exactly the tank that some might be expecting. When it comes to hulking war machines, America's own M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank usually comes to mind. Despite undergoing various improving iterations over the years, the Army's main battle tank's design remained relatively the same. In fact, it's been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design ... until recently, that is. In June, the U.S. Army announced the latest developments of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which will utilize a new armored vehicle with a design that's quite groundbreaking ... literally.
