FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fallriverreporter.com
Company facing over $1 million in penalties after Bristol County man dies on the job
BOSTON – An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Brockton-based contractor JDC Demolition Company. Inc. failed to adequately train its workers on the demolition plan and safety management system to help them recognize and avoid unsafe conditions at a Boston construction site.
NECN
Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley
Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
NECN
Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown
A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad. The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Investigation underway after 1 person killed in New Hampshire fire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — One person was killed after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in a mobile home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to 1 Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke coming from the home.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
Boston bridge under inspection after woman hospitalized from falling light post
Boston city officials are evaluating the safety of a bridge Tuesday night after a woman was hospitalized when she was struck by a falling light post. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
NECN
Large Fuel Spill Reported Overnight on the Mass. Pike in Auburn
Emergency crews responded overnight to a reported fuel spill along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn. Auburn Fire Rescue said online around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that it was responding to mile marker 92, where there was a report of a tractor trailer with a fuel leak. Fire officials noted that Massachusetts State Police was also responding and reporting a "large spill".
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
constructiondive.com
Consigli breaks ground on Lendlease’s $500M Boston life science project
Australian developer Lendlease and Montreal, Canada-based real estate management firm Ivanhoé Cambridge have broken ground on a $500 million life science project in Boston. The two companies joined local officials last week to turn dirt on the Forum, a nine-story, 350,000-square-foot project located in the mixed-use Boston Landing development in the city’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood.
NECN
Firefighter Taken to Hospital as Crews Battle House Fire in Roslindale
Firefighters in Boston are responding Wednesday morning to a house fire in Roslindale. The house fire broke out at a home on Beech Street. The people in the home were able to exit safely. A firefighter was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS for a non-life threatening injury. Additional...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Crews respond after pieces of concrete drop from ceiling at Commuter Rail Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a large chunk of concrete fell from a ceiling at a Commuter Rail stop in Jamaica Plain. Photos submitted to 7NEWS by a viewer showed several pieces of concrete scattered after smashing into a platform at the Forest Hills station Monday morning.
NECN
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
Here’s what to know about the ambitious South Station development project
The South Station Air Rights Project includes transit improvements and the construction of a 51-story mixed-use tower. Eventually, South Station’s new mixed-use tower will rise 51 stories over Boston, a glittering contrast to the transit hub’s iconic neoclassical look. But for now, the South Station Air Rights Project...
Busy section of Stoneham closed to traffic after ‘suspicious’ item found at gas station
A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the Tuesday morning commute after a “suspicious” item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond. The intersection of Route...
NECN
Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response
There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
NECN
Framingham City Council Bans Aggressive Panhandling, Sets $50 Fine
City councilors in Framingham, Massachusetts, have voted to ban aggressive solicitation after an apparent increase in panhandling on busy streets. "The idea behind the ordinance is to convince people it's really not the best way to help people who are in real need, and there's some question as to whether some of these people are even in real need," said Framingham City Councilor George King.
Beverly noise rule contributed to man’s death by banning train warning, lawsuit says
The family of an Emerson College professor struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly nearly three years ago filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services did not maintain a safe station while the train operator failed to sound the train’s horn when entering the station.
