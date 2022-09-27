Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.

DUDLEY, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO