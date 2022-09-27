ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley

Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.
NECN

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
NECN

Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad. The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
NECN

Large Fuel Spill Reported Overnight on the Mass. Pike in Auburn

Emergency crews responded overnight to a reported fuel spill along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn. Auburn Fire Rescue said online around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that it was responding to mile marker 92, where there was a report of a tractor trailer with a fuel leak. Fire officials noted that Massachusetts State Police was also responding and reporting a "large spill".
constructiondive.com

Consigli breaks ground on Lendlease’s $500M Boston life science project

Australian developer Lendlease and Montreal, Canada-based real estate management firm Ivanhoé Cambridge have broken ground on a $500 million life science project in Boston. The two companies joined local officials last week to turn dirt on the Forum, a nine-story, 350,000-square-foot project located in the mixed-use Boston Landing development in the city’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood.
NECN

Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
NECN

Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response

There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
NECN

Framingham City Council Bans Aggressive Panhandling, Sets $50 Fine

City councilors in Framingham, Massachusetts, have voted to ban aggressive solicitation after an apparent increase in panhandling on busy streets. "The idea behind the ordinance is to convince people it's really not the best way to help people who are in real need, and there's some question as to whether some of these people are even in real need," said Framingham City Councilor George King.
