Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
Stockton Unified hosting active shooter training led by responder from 1989 Cleveland School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Just one month before joining the California Highway Patrol, former EMT and Stockton Police Officer Salvador Cortez found himself in the middle of tragedy responding to what would be one of the most memorable and terrifying moments of his career. What started as a normal Tuesday...
Fox 19
Suspicious package that prompted Middletown schools lockdown a hoax, sheriff says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The lockdown has been lifted for Middletown Middle School, according to the district’s website. Around 12:15 p.m., the Middletown Police Department said everything was clear after a suspicious package was found about an hour earlier, Middleton City Schools said. All middle school students are safe,...
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Fox 19
Butler County EMA to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the next 16 days, the Butler County Emergency Management Agency will be providing general relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The EMA team is not new to these types of relief tasks. “We’ve had positive experiences in...
Fox 19
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
Dutch Hollow Farms reveals 2022 corn maze honoring Laci Peterson
MODESTO, Calif. — In a tribute to the memory of Laci Peterson, Dutch Hollow Farms has dedicated their corn maze in her image for this year. December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. Dutch Hollow Farms said they dedicated to maze to Laci with permission and support from the family.
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent claims to be victim of ‘character assassination,’ board hires investigator
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller spoke for the first time publicly Wednesday regarding allegations against him that he says are false and “lack merit and proof,” according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Meanwhile the school board approved a contract with...
Fox 19
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle who struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one and seriously injuring the other. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday as Cayden Turner and Namiya...
Fox 19
Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX19 has reviewed the video of the fight. We are working to make it available. In it, you can see both students...
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru
DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
capradio.org
Law Changes Employer Marijuana Testing | Remembering a Stockton Homeless Advocate | Revisiting the “Hillside Strangler”
A law Gov. Newsom signed changes employer’s drug testing for marijuana. The son of a late Stockton homeless advocate shares his father’s life, work, and how he plans to continue his father’s legacy. Podcast revisiting the investigation and trial of the Hillside Strangler. Law changes to marijuana...
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
Fox 19
Local residents among American Red Cross volunteers in Florida helping hurricane victims
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several residents from Greater Cincinnati are among the more than 500 trained American Red Cross volunteers on the ground right now in Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Since this will be a long recovery process in many areas along Florida’s west coast, more volunteers and staff...
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Fox 19
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
Fox 19
Kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’ leads to woman’s arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten is facing an animal cruelty charge. Virginia Stamper was found by a police officer away from the scene where the alleged crime happened, Middletown police explained. The officer took Stamper back to the...
