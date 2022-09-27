Read full article on original website
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
Stonecipher Farm Deals With Theft
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
Freeport Community Center to host grief space after teenager's death
FREEPORT, Maine — Several bouquets of flowers leaned against the stone walls supporting the stairs by the main entrance of Freeport High School on Wednesday, one day after the body of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was discovered by Marine Patrol. Ferrara was a freshman at the high school. He went...
Body recovered from Maquoit Bay confirmed by police as missing teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, has been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts have been underway since Friday morning. A marine patrol...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Parents print thousands of fliers to aid in search of missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Four days after a Freeport teenager was last seen, parents are doing their part to raise awareness of the search. Dozens of mothers supported an effort Monday to distribute thousands of fliers with information on Theo Ferrara. “We all really love him very much and we...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Maine State Police investigating 'hazardous materials' found at South Portland apartment complex
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Technicians from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were called to Redbank Village in South Portland to investigate "hazardous materials" inadvertently left behind by a former tenant, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said. Ahern told NEWS CENTER Maine it could be fireworks in a...
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
Steven Downs sentenced to 75 years for 1993 murder of Sophie Sergie in his Alaska college dorm
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An Alaska judge has sentenced Steven Downs, 48, from Auburn, Maine, to a 75-year prison sentenced for the 1993 rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, a three-decade-old cold case finally solved after genetic genealogy connected Downs to DNA evidence at the crime scene. A jury convicted...
