Freeport, ME

WGME

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
95.9 WCYY

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME
Freeport, ME
Freeport, ME
Maine State
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
NewsBreak
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but...
AUBURN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
WATERVILLE, ME

