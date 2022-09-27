ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Easton man killed in small plane crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed after a small plane crashed in Salisbury Township Wednesday. Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton, was killed after the plane crashed in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, near the Little Lehigh Creek, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple with Berks ties experiences Ian during family trip

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport. A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Upper Saucon Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks family, others weather Ian while on Disney vacation

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian carving a path of destruction across Florida, the state's airports are working to resume operations. The storm caused thousands of flights to be canceled. Abi Young and her family, who live in Berks County, left for a vacation at Walt...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
SANIBEL, FL

