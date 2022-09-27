ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
ENGINEERING
Salon

California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car

The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC

The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

BP layoffs at Ohio refinery after fire indicate prolonged shutdown

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BP Plc laid off most contractors at the approximately 160,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating that the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals

Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter

Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US

It's spending an additional $1 billion on wages over the next year. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035

California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE

