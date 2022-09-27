Read full article on original website
Related
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
BBC
Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BP layoffs at Ohio refinery after fire indicate prolonged shutdown
Sept 28 (Reuters) - BP Plc laid off most contractors at the approximately 160,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating that the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The electric vehicle boom depends on mining. Rivian's new chief sustainability officer is tasked with making it responsible.
Rivian hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa in April to lead its climate strategy, including responsible mining.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
CARS・
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
insideevs.com
Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals
Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
electrek.co
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
Engadget
Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US
It's spending an additional $1 billion on wages over the next year. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
50% of Companies Expect Layoffs. Here's What Workers Should Do to Prepare
It's a scary situation -- but one you can plan for. Many economists fear a recession is looming. That could lead to widespread layoffs, which workers should protect themselves from by taking a few key steps. Start boosting your emergency fund and job skills, and maybe look into getting a...
U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.
Comments / 0