Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Hypes Anime's Return With Yor
Spy x Family has been getting ready to come back with the second half of its first season in just a few more days, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up what's coming next for Yor Forger! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the world when it had originally premiered earlier this Spring, and fans have been eager to see how it would all shape up in the second half. After taking a break over the Summer, the series is finally coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
16Arlington RTW Spring 2023
It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback
Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
ComicBook
Robert Cormier, Slasher: Solstice and Heartland Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for his work on projects like Heartland and American Gods, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was broken via his obituary, which revealed that he died on Friday, September 23rd. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Cormier was best known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running series Heartland, which airs on CBC and UpTV. Born on June 14, 1989 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Cormier began acting onscreen in 2008, playing an FBI driver in Four 1 Liberation Front.
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Auctioning More Than 100 Iconic Props
If you've ever dreamed of drawing Rick Grimes' gun, wielding Michonne's sword, riding Daryl's motorcycle, or swinging Negan's baseball bat, you'll want to bid on The Walking Dead's official prop auction. AMC Networks and Goldin, the leading marketplace for collectibles and memorabilia, are auctioning more than 100 iconic props from the first ten seasons of The Walking Dead ahead of the show's final episodes (premiering October 2nd on AMC). From September 27th to October 15th, Goldin's Walking Dead collection is auctioning off screen-used props, production-worn clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items. Bidding is now open on the Goldin website.
ComicBook
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
Comments / 0