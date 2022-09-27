Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Company facing over $1 million in penalties after Bristol County man dies on the job
BOSTON – An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Brockton-based contractor JDC Demolition Company. Inc. failed to adequately train its workers on the demolition plan and safety management system to help them recognize and avoid unsafe conditions at a Boston construction site.
Demolition company fined $1.2M for violations after Government Center worker death
BOSTON -- A Brockton-based demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker died at the Government Center parking garage work site earlier this year. The Department of Labor released new details about the work conditions that led up to the accident. On March 26, a heavy equipment operator who had started demolition on a concrete beam, told the foreman they had concerns about the floor's safety. Despite these concerns, another worker, Peter Monsini, was assigned to operate the excavator, according to OSHA. The floor collapsed, sending Monsini and the 11,000-pound excavator into...
WCVB
State inspection found deteriorating street lights on Moakley Bridge 8 months before post hit woman
BOSTON — 5 Investigates is exposing the warnings issued before a woman was struck by a falling light post while she was walking on a Boston bridge on Tuesday. Poor conditions of street lights on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in South Boston were flagged not only in a state inspection done in January, but also by a resident who filed a complaint Sept. 1 through the city's 311 system.
nbcboston.com
Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley
Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
Boston removes 23 light poles from bridges, city councilor requests audit after woman struck
The City of Boston has removed 23 light poles from city-area bridges after a 35-year-old woman was struck when of the installations toppled onto her on Tuesday. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
nbcboston.com
Accident Delays Service on Green Line Along Commonwealth Avenue
Service was delayed Wednesday morning along part of the Green Line's B branch due to an accident, according to the MBTA. Service was temporarily suspended between Babcock Street and Blandford Street, the MBTA said online just before 6 a.m. That stretch of Green Line travels along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Service has since resumed.
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
Boston bridge under inspection after woman hospitalized from falling light post
Boston city officials are evaluating the safety of a bridge Tuesday night after a woman was hospitalized when she was struck by a falling light post. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
nbcboston.com
Large Fuel Spill Reported Overnight on the Mass. Pike in Auburn
Emergency crews responded overnight to a reported fuel spill along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn. Auburn Fire Rescue said online around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that it was responding to mile marker 92, where there was a report of a tractor trailer with a fuel leak. Fire officials noted that Massachusetts State Police was also responding and reporting a "large spill".
nbcboston.com
MBTA Hopes to Lift Remaining Orange Line Slow Zones In Coming Days
The slow zones on the MBTA's Orange Line should soon be a thing of the past, the agency said Wednesday. During the recent 30-day shutdown, one of the MBTA's goals was to get rid of six slow zones on the track - at Jackson Square and Stony Brook, State and Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay, Community College and North Station, and two zones between Assembly and Wellington along Dana Bridge.
Witnesses recall moment light pole fell on woman in Seaport District
BOSTON – Ricky Caswell said he always noticed rust chips at the base of lamp posts walking to his job at the Barking Crab restaurant over the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. But he was still shocked by what he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.Caswell was on the bridge in Boston's Seaport District when a light post suddenly fell and landed on a woman who was walking in the area. I-Team sources said the woman suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She remains hospitalized in stable condition. "It smashed and the glass exploded everywhere and the top piece of the lamp fell into the...
NECN
Firefighter Taken to Hospital as Crews Battle House Fire in Roslindale
Firefighters in Boston are responding Wednesday morning to a house fire in Roslindale. The house fire broke out at a home on Beech Street. The people in the home were able to exit safely. A firefighter was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS for a non-life threatening injury. Additional...
Here’s what to know about the ambitious South Station development project
The South Station Air Rights Project includes transit improvements and the construction of a 51-story mixed-use tower. Eventually, South Station’s new mixed-use tower will rise 51 stories over Boston, a glittering contrast to the transit hub’s iconic neoclassical look. But for now, the South Station Air Rights Project...
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
Busy section of Stoneham closed to traffic after ‘suspicious’ item found at gas station
A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the Tuesday morning commute after a “suspicious” item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond. The intersection of Route...
NECN
Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response
There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
Quincy real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Michael P....
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH
A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
