West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and others speak out against Amendment 2
When West Virginians head to the ballot in a few weeks they will vote on an issue that deals with their tax dollars. It is called Amendment 2.
Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee renewed a nationwide pitch to join Tennessee Highway Patrol, releasing a video featuring officers who left agencies in Democrat-run California and New Mexico.
Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest' storm in Florida history
President Joe Biden warned the public Thursday in an update from FEMA Headquarters that Hurricane Ian could prove to be the "deadliest" hurricane in Floridian history.
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Couple plead guilty in West Virginia submarine secrets sale case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty […]
Washington Post reporter rips Glenn Youngkin for 'straddling the GOP's 'Big Lie' divide'
Washington Post reporterr Laura Vozzella accused Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., of 'political acrobatics' after endorsing both Trump supporters and critics.
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Justice continues anti-Amendment 2 road show in Beckley
BECKLEY — He might have openly supported eliminating tangible personal property taxes in 2018, but Gov. Jim Justice and his dog hit the road for a second time Monday to advocate against adoption of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Justice and Babydog held a community conversation in Word...
Longtime labor leader, former West Virginia AFL-CIO president dies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen passed away Tuesday, the organization announced. Bowen, who headed the union organization from 1997 to 2004, was 87, according to a news release from West Virginia AFL-CIO. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has...
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested during a divisive political fundraiser speech amid Hurricane Ian that Americans weren't proud of their country.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
