Morgantown, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia abortion protester arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
WVNS

Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
WTRF- 7News

Couple plead guilty in West Virginia submarine secrets sale case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice continues anti-Amendment 2 road show in Beckley

BECKLEY — He might have openly supported eliminating tangible personal property taxes in 2018, but Gov. Jim Justice and his dog hit the road for a second time Monday to advocate against adoption of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Justice and Babydog held a community conversation in Word...
wchstv.com

Longtime labor leader, former West Virginia AFL-CIO president dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen passed away Tuesday, the organization announced. Bowen, who headed the union organization from 1997 to 2004, was 87, according to a news release from West Virginia AFL-CIO. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety

(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

