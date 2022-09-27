Gaston College names new textile center leader

Gaston College has a new executive director of its Textile Technology and Fiber Innovation Centers. Jasmine Cox most recently served as the college’s director of Textile Technology Programs and Business Innovation.

“Jasmine is a natural fit for this position. She’s an energetic and passionate leader with a strong innovative spirit that is well-respected internally and across many facets of the textile industry – both statewide and nationally,” said John Hauser, president of Gaston College. “Her knowledge, skills, experience, and talents in textiles and advanced materials will continue to be key to the Textile Technology Center’s enduring success, and invaluable to the new Fiber Innovation Center to be constructed on our Kimbrell Campus.”

As executive director, Cox becomes a member of the President’s Cabinet and a key member of the College’s leadership team. She has been with Gaston College and the Textile Technology Center since 2015.

The Textile Technology Center on Gaston College’s Kimbrell Campus is a partner in the Manufacturing & Textile Innovation Network. This center, along with the new Fiber Innovation Center that is coming soon will allow students to get hands-on experience with the latest technology and equipment used in research and development, testing, and production processes for the textile industry.

Given the large textile manufacturing presence in North Carolina, particularly in Gaston and Lincoln counties, Cox plays a vital role in fostering the need for qualified and skilled industry workers.

In addition to her leadership and technical roles, she has been instrumental in strengthening the college’s partnership with N.C. State’s Wilson College of Textiles, expanding its relationships with numerous customers, local and statewide manufacturers, brand developers, and other advanced material industries.

Cox also leads the college’s two-year associate degree program in Textile Technology as an administrator and instructor.

Cox earned a bachelor's degree in textile technology-supply chain operations, a masters degree in textile management, and is currently pursuing her doctorate degree from North Carolina State University.

She holds a textile testing essentials certificate from Zeiss Textile Extension and has served on numerous boards and committees including the Wilson College of Textiles Alumni Leadership Council, Industrial Fabrics Association International: Advanced Textiles Board, Southern Textile Association Planning Committee, and the White Oak Legacy Foundation.