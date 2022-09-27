Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Chamber’s Annual Salute to Patriots Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, today announced nominations to officially open for their annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ event. Nominations are open starting Oct. 1 and will close on Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber will recognize Veterans who have...
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
scvnews.com
SCVEDC, COC, City Partner to Host Job Fair
Are you hiring? Looking for a new career? The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita and America’s Job Centers of California to host a valley-wide job fair at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Famed photographer Estevan Oriol captures heart and soul of LA street culture
Estevan Oriol began his career as a hip-hop club bouncer in Los Angeles, where he was introduced to LA-based groups Cypress Hill and House of Pain. He became the groups' tour manager and set off traveling the world on tour with the bands. To document the experience, his father — also a famed photographer — gave Oriol an old film camera and told him that maybe he, too, would become an artist.
scvnews.com
State Superintendent Leads Webinar to Announce State Funds for Financial Literacy Funds to Train 1000 Teachers
He was joined by Tim Ranzetta, Co-Founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, Cheryl Cotton, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction, Measurement, and Administration Branch at the California Department of Education, and Tara Razi, a personal finance teacher at San Marcos Unified School District to share the benefits of financial literacy for students.
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
scvnews.com
Oct. 1-30: Bones Gulch Haunted Attraction to Benefit LASD Museum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween Attraction on Saturday nights Oct. 1-29. The final night of the attraction will be Sunday, Oct. 30. Proceeds go toward the LASD Museum. Bones Gulch Haunted Attraction is a collaboration of three...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
scvnews.com
Oct. 8: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
City of Santa Clarita Environmental Services will present a class on the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class will be held at the Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita,...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
scvnews.com
Hart Science Teacher Paula Bae Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year. Bae, William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year, was honored as one of the top 16 teachers in L.A. County by the L.A. County Office of Education on Sept. 23.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
Santa Clarita Radio
Child Attacked By Assumed Mountain Lion In Stevenson Ranch
A child was attacked by what is thought to be a mountain lion Monday at a Stevenson Ranch park. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of an approximately 7-year-old child being attacked by a mountain lion while at Pico Canyon Park with his father in Stevenson Ranch, said Patrick Foy, captain for the California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
scvnews.com
High-Speed Rail Extends Public Comment Period for the Palmdale to Burbank Project Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is extending the public review period for the Palmdale to Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 30 days to Dec. 1, 2022. The draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment connecting the Antelope Valley to the San Fernando Valley has...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
