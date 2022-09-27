ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

SCVEDC, COC, City Partner to Host Job Fair

Are you hiring? Looking for a new career? The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita and America’s Job Centers of California to host a valley-wide job fair at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Famed photographer Estevan Oriol captures heart and soul of LA street culture

Estevan Oriol began his career as a hip-hop club bouncer in Los Angeles, where he was introduced to LA-based groups Cypress Hill and House of Pain. He became the groups' tour manager and set off traveling the world on tour with the bands. To document the experience, his father — also a famed photographer — gave Oriol an old film camera and told him that maybe he, too, would become an artist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

State Superintendent Leads Webinar to Announce State Funds for Financial Literacy Funds to Train 1000 Teachers

He was joined by Tim Ranzetta, Co-Founder of Next Gen Personal Finance, Cheryl Cotton, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction, Measurement, and Administration Branch at the California Department of Education, and Tara Razi, a personal finance teacher at San Marcos Unified School District to share the benefits of financial literacy for students.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Oct. 8: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program

City of Santa Clarita Environmental Services will present a class on the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class will be held at the Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Attacked By Assumed Mountain Lion In Stevenson Ranch

A child was attacked by what is thought to be a mountain lion Monday at a Stevenson Ranch park. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of an approximately 7-year-old child being attacked by a mountain lion while at Pico Canyon Park with his father in Stevenson Ranch, said Patrick Foy, captain for the California Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA

