Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title

The St. Louis Cardinals never die. After 15 straight seasons with a record over .500, the Cardinals are NL Central champions once again, their 12th since the Central divisions were added in 1994. With an 89-65 record, the Cardinals are eager to make noise in October and reclaim their former glory, and if there’s anyone […] The post ‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball

After over a week of waiting, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge finally snapped his homer-less steak and at the same time tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Apart from the actual event itself, baseball fans were also interested to see just whose life will change by catching […] The post Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

A Thursday night AL West matchup is in store as the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Rangers will look to secure the series with a […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it, hitting his 61st home run of the season in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, which tied the record fellow Yankees legend Roger Maris set in 1961. He had been stuck on 60 for a week after he hit the mark against the […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge puts to words what hitting home run 61 feels like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms

The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The status of Buccaneers game vs. Chiefs as Hurricane Ian passes through Florida

Due to Hurricane Ian, the location of Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Kansas City Chiefs had been in question all week. The Hurricane was expected to hit land in Tampa, but thankfully, that did not end up being the case. By no means that does than mean that people in Florida are not […] The post The status of Buccaneers game vs. Chiefs as Hurricane Ian passes through Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
