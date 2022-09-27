ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
ClutchPoints

‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury

The New York Giants did not only lose the battle against the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, they also lost the war after they lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to what appears to be a serious knee injury during the dying embers of the game. To rub salt on the Giants’ wound, Shepard’s injury occurred during their […] The post ‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Tua Tagovailoa's Status For Thursday Night

Tua Tagovailoa has less time than usual to prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Miami Dolphins quarterback left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with what was initially reported as a head injury. However, he returned in the second half to lead a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin responds to Steelers fans chanting for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky is never going to be the long-term solution under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s understandable that Steelers fans will continue to cry louder for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s name each week, especially after a loss. That’s the case this week for the Steelers, who are coming off a 29-17 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3.
The Spun

Josh Allen Had Troubling Allegation Following Sunday's Game

Josh Allen was pretty fired up after getting up from the pile during Sunday's game in Miami, after which he got flagged. Allen was spotted getting into it with Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Appearing on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" with the NFL Network personality, the Bills quarterback gave his side of the story on Tuesday.
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

When the Indianapolis Colts took the field on Wednesday for practice, running back Jonathan Taylor was not present. He was then added to the injury report with a toe injury. Through three games this season, Taylor has 61 carries for 286 yards and a touchdown. He also has eight receptions for 43 yards.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Josh Allen News

During this past Sunday's early afternoon slate of games, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for ripping off Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' helmet. It was a surprising display of emotion from the MVP-caliber quarterback. While on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast this week, Allen was asked about...
The Spun

Bucs Released Wide Receiver After Mike Evans' Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome back Mike Evans, who served his one-game suspension on Sunday following his Week 2 altercation with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. To make room for Evans on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger on Monday. Geiger, who was...
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
ClutchPoints

Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
WCPO

Watch the Bengals face the Dolphins tonight live on WCPO

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Thursday Night Football is right here in Cincinnati this week with the Bengals facing off against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Other than being a primetime game that viewers can watch on WCPO 9, there are a few other things that make this game unique.
