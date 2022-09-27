ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game

Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
This Iconic Miami Mall Is Celebrating Its 60th Birthday

Dadeland Mall opened its doors on October 1, 1962 with a massive seahorse fountain that graced the main entrance and department stores like Burdine’s, Jordan Marsh, Food Fair grocery, Gray Drug and so much more. Throughout the decades, it has become the go-to mall for some of the community’s most unforgettable memories – from a baby’s first visit with Santa to first jobs, prom dress shopping, engagement ring purchases and everything in between.
Tennessee community college enrollment drops

Enrollment at Tennessee's network of 13 community colleges is lower than it's been in more than 30 years. The statewide headcount dropped to 70,313 students this fall, continuing a pandemic-era decline. That is the system's lowest enrollment since 1990, and a drop of more than 18,000 students in just three...
DeAnne Connolly Graham dies

Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
Major gift bolsters Vanderbilt’s retinal vision research efforts

A $10 million gift from the International Retinal Research Foundation (IRRF) will establish a center dedicated to retinal vision research at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute (VEI) and a directorship to support a physician-scientist leader in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. The gift will serve as a catalyst for...
