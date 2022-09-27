ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

delaware.gov

Delaware Division of the Arts Award Winners Exhibit Opening at Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Wilmington, Del. (September 28, 2022) – The works by the Delaware Division of the Arts Award Winners are appearing at Cab Calloway School of the Arts from October 7 to November 4, 2022, with a reception on Friday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Special readings from literary fellows will begin at 7pm, and performances from students will be held before and after.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Buena Vista Fall Event On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

-Free one-day-only affair showcases one of Delaware’s most historic estates- (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 27, 2022) — The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, located at 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), southwest of New Castle, Delaware, will welcome visitors for a one-day-only fall event on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delaware.gov

Emergency Sirens Tested on Tuesday, October 4

SMYRNA, Del. — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The sirens will sound at approximately 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within ten miles...
SALEM, NJ
delaware.gov

Zwaanendael Museum offers ‘Mysteries of History’ tours

(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 28, 2022) — Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing each Saturday through Oct. 29, 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum will offer “Mysteries of History” walking tours that explore the darker and more unusual aspects of Lewes, Delaware history. Tours leave from the museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, at 2 p.m., and will visit local cemeteries. Enroute, visitors will learn about the history of the town, mysterious incidents at sea and local shipwrecks.
LEWES, DE

