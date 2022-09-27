ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspected drunk driver arrested on Southfield Freeway after allegedly fleeing scene of crash on foot

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEriF_0iCNC0V100

DETROIT (WWJ) - An alleged drunk driver is under arrest after police say they crashed their vehicle on the Southfield Freeway, left the scene on foot and clashed with troopers.

Michigan State Police said the arrest occurred after a trooper from the Metro South district was dispatched to the scene of a reported traffic crash around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on northbound M-39 and 8 Mile Road.

As the trooper arrived at the scene, a witness pointed out the driver had left their vehicle and was walking along the road.

"As the trooper approached the driver ran up the embankment," MSP said on social media. "The trooper grabbed the suspect and a struggle ensued."

The driver was eventually taken into custody.

State police reported the trooper felt he had difficulty breathing following the arrest and was taken to a local hospital. MSP said the trooper is in stable condition and is expected to be released from medical supervision shortly.

Police said the suspect showed signed of being under the influence. The suspect is currently in jail and is pending a blood draw.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Oakland Press

Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man

A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy