Suspected drunk driver arrested on Southfield Freeway after allegedly fleeing scene of crash on foot

DETROIT (WWJ) - An alleged drunk driver is under arrest after police say they crashed their vehicle on the Southfield Freeway, left the scene on foot and clashed with troopers.

Michigan State Police said the arrest occurred after a trooper from the Metro South district was dispatched to the scene of a reported traffic crash around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on northbound M-39 and 8 Mile Road.

As the trooper arrived at the scene, a witness pointed out the driver had left their vehicle and was walking along the road.

"As the trooper approached the driver ran up the embankment," MSP said on social media. "The trooper grabbed the suspect and a struggle ensued."

The driver was eventually taken into custody.

State police reported the trooper felt he had difficulty breathing following the arrest and was taken to a local hospital. MSP said the trooper is in stable condition and is expected to be released from medical supervision shortly.

Police said the suspect showed signed of being under the influence. The suspect is currently in jail and is pending a blood draw.