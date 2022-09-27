Read full article on original website
Related
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
Tips to keep your teen safe on social media
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Social media: it’s a common way for predators to gain access to unsuspecting users, especially young ones. “My six-year-old plays Minecraft,” said cyber expert Rob Wille. “He goes into these other worlds and there are people playing and they, a lot of times, will try to contact him.” That’s why experts […]
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
Texas teacher on administrative leave after telling students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'
A teacher in El Paso, Texas, is on administrative leave and facing termination after she told students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" in an incident that was captured on video and shared on social media, according to the city's school district. In an 18-second clip, the Franklin High School...
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
IN THIS ARTICLE
yr.media
Another School Obsessed With Black Student’s Hair
A Sioux Falls high school told a Black freshman’s parents that he must cut his dreadlocks or leave the school. Braxton Schafer, a 14-year-old at O’Gorman High School, will be transferring after he and his parents refused to comply with a uniform code that says boys’ hair length should be above the collar, according to Yahoo News.
“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way
It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Husband Slammed Over 'Strange' Bedtime Demands While Staying With Parents
He was furious after his wife decided to turn in, telling her it was "rude to just take yourself off to bed."
Photo of $5 School Lunch Goes Viral: 'Have This or Nothing'
"Ah yes, the three lunchtime essentials. Yellow, brown, and black nutrient logs," one Redditor joked.
Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked
When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0