Mchenry County, IL

WATE

Tips to keep your teen safe on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Social media: it’s a common way for predators to gain access to unsuspecting users, especially young ones. “My six-year-old plays Minecraft,” said cyber expert Rob Wille. “He goes into these other worlds and there are people playing and they, a lot of times, will try to contact him.” That’s why experts […]
KIDS
yr.media

Another School Obsessed With Black Student’s Hair

A Sioux Falls high school told a Black freshman’s parents that he must cut his dreadlocks or leave the school. Braxton Schafer, a 14-year-old at O’Gorman High School, will be transferring after he and his parents refused to comply with a uniform code that says boys’ hair length should be above the collar, according to Yahoo News.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
HipHopWired

“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way

It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked

When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS
PopCrush

PopCrush

