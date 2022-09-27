Read full article on original website
Cigar News: Warped Cigars Releases Cultura
Warped Cigars has released a new small batch offering from Tabacalera La Isla known as Cultura. This is an unbanded cigar produced in bundles in one size – a 5 x 50 Robusto. The cigar features an Ecuadorian Connecticut Shade wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and a combination of Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers. A total of 250 ten-count bundles were produced. These were distributed to 12 select retailers.
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Addresses InterCigar S.A. Fire
On Monday, a fire destroyed the facility of Tabacalera William Ventura and Intercigar S.A. While much has been reported on the Ventura factory, Intercigar S.A. also suffered a total loss and it affects brands coming out of there – one such brand is German Engineered Cigars. Today, German Engineered...
Cigar News: Hurricane Ian Slams Pinar del Rio Region of Cuba
Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms of the Atlantic Tropical Storm season has made a direct impact on Western Cuba, and specifically the Pinar del Río region. Prominent grower, Hirochi Robaina posted pictures from his farm indicating major damage to his operation. Pinar del Río is the main...
Cigar News: Drew Estate Discontinues Undercrown Sun Grown, La Vieja Habana in 100+ SKU Reduction
This week Drew Estate sent a letter to its trade partners indicating it is discontinuing 106 SKUs from its portfolio. Included in the list of discontinued SKUs, was the discontinuation of the La Vieja Habana and Undercrown Sun Grown lines. On the company’s September 28, 2022, Freestyle Live broadcast, Drew...
TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Allergen/Wheat and Soy. Company Name:. TreeHouse...
Cigar News: Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas El Cumiche Announced
On Drew Estate’s September 28, 2022, Freestyle Live Broadcast, Joya de Nicaragua announced a new extension to its Cinco Décadas line known as El Cumiche. The Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas is the sixth size in the blend that was launched in 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the oldest cigar factory in Nicaragua.
Pour a Cup and Enjoy National Coffee Day
Grab one more cup of coffee before you go because today is National Coffee Day. The origin of coffee seems hidden in the steam of centuries. Legends suggest the caffeinated beverage goes back to the discovery of the beans by a young goatherder named Kaldi, who lived in the ancient land of Kaffa during the ninth century.
An Indian Mexican Tasting Menu Restaurant With an All-Day Cafe and Cocktail Bar Is Coming
Last week, Amar “Mer” Mansuria, closed the doors at Casa Indigo in Pilsen for the last time. The casual Mexican restaurant had served its last customer on 18th Street, and though Mansuria isn’t finished cooking, he was emotional. Indigo built a following within the community with Mansuria’s...
Cigar News: Luciano Cigars Names Ed Trevino Director of Sales
The newly rebranded Luciano Cigars has named Ed Trevino its Director of Sales. It’s the first move in what the company is describing as building a “dream team.” Trevino comes into the role at Luciano Cigars with 28 years of industry experience. Treviño will begin leading the sales sector of Luciano Cigars as the company transitions to its own independent US distribution.
This New Indian Whisky Was Aged in 3 Different Barrels
There’s a new Indian single malt just hitting the market, part of a rapidly expanding category here in the US, and it’s making a bold (in whisky terms) claim. Indri-Trini: The Three Wood is being touted as the first Indian whisky to be aged in three specific barrel types… but that might be up for debate. Indri Single Malt is made by Piccadily Group at a distillery in the eponymous city of Indri, which is located in the Indian state of Haryana. The malt distillery has been in operation since 2012, and is said to be the largest independent distillery in...
Poultry sausages linked to deadly Listeria outbreak in Italy
Three people have died and more than 60 have fallen ill in a serious Listeria outbreak in Italy. The Ministry of Health (Ministero della Salute) said there had been an increase in cases of listeriosis in various Italian regions, because of contamination of food by Listeria monocytogenes. Investigations have revealed...
Good coffee, bad coffee: The curious tastes of cultural omnivores
Some people who love classical music also dance to Celine Dion. Others are craft beer aficionados who also enjoy a cold bottle of mass market beer at the beach. Some love independent movies while indulging in the guilty pleasure of blockbuster franchises and "trashy" reality TV. Social scientists call these...
Cigar News: Micallef Cigars’ Collector Edition Celebrates Al Micallef’s 80th Birthday
Micallef Cigars has announced the release of the Collector Edition. This is a set of eight Micallef blends with two cigars of each blend in a 5 x 40 Londres format. The Collector Edition is being released in honor of founder Al Micallef’s 80th birthday, with each blend representing one decade.
Cigar Review: La Galera Imperial Jade Robusto
One thing I am fascinated about when a new company launches is how its portfolio will evolve. Such is the case with Jochy Blanco’s La Galera Cigars. Blanco launched La Galera in 2016 with two blends, Habano and Connecticut. Since then the company has evolved its portfolio adding a box-pressed, San Andres Maduro, and Connecticut Broadleaf (Anemoi). As a portfolio evolves, I always wonder what will be the next line. In 2021, I got my answer as La Galera would introduce a Cameroon line known as Imperial Jade. The La Galera Imperial Jade utilizes a genuine Cameroon wrapper from Africa. Today we take a closer look at the La Galera Imperial Jade in the Robusto size.
Announcement: The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable 8: Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV
The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke the 2021 edition of the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare – the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV. The Alec Bradley Fine & Rare is an annual release in which each release incorporates ten tobaccos. Over the years, the cigar has come in a variety of different blends and size. Sometimes a new blend is unveiled, and other times a previous blend is re-released with a different vintage of tobaccos. This year, the BC-(13)4EV is a new blend. It was originally targeted for a late 2021 release, but supply chain issues delayed things.
On The Border Shells Out Great Deals for National Taco Day Celebration
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Taco Day on Tuesday, October 4, by offering guests specials on tacos and beer. With deals starting at $2, there is an option for every taste and budget. Guests can pair $2 classic or $4 premium tacos with $3 ice-cold bottled beer on October 4 at participating locations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005725/en/ This National Taco Day, enjoy On The Border’s Seasoned Ground Beef Taco served inside a crispy or soft shell with lettuce, tomato, and mixed cheese for only $2. On October 4 at participating On The Border locations, celebrate with $2 classic tacos, $4 premium tacos and $3 ice-cold bottled beer. Photo: Seasoned Ground Beef Crispy Taco. Courtesy: On The Border.
Food supplement recalled for unexpected effervescence
The Ministry of Health reported the precautionary recall by the manufacturer of two batches of the food supplement Quetidia in Fast-Slow oral solution because it was “unexpected effervescence and consequent spillage of the product when the bottle is opened“. The product in question is sold in bottles of 150 ml with lot numbers 220342 and 220343 and the best before date (Tmc) 02/29/2024.
