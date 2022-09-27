There’s a new Indian single malt just hitting the market, part of a rapidly expanding category here in the US, and it’s making a bold (in whisky terms) claim. Indri-Trini: The Three Wood is being touted as the first Indian whisky to be aged in three specific barrel types… but that might be up for debate. Indri Single Malt is made by Piccadily Group at a distillery in the eponymous city of Indri, which is located in the Indian state of Haryana. The malt distillery has been in operation since 2012, and is said to be the largest independent distillery in...

