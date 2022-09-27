Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State-Northwestern picks are in; James Franklin talks QBs, depth development and unavailable players, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early predictions for the Lions’ Saturday clash with Northwestern at Beaver Stadium, plus the latest from coach James Franklin on his team and the matchup with the Wildcats. Penn State is a 26-point favorite to beat a Northwestern team that has...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season
Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Sean Clifford, Coziah Izzard’s availability, more practice takeaways
A few days away from Penn State’s Big Ten home opener, James Franklin met with reporters at Holuba Hall following the Nittany Lions’ Wednesday practice. Here’s what he had to say regarding Sean Clifford, the availability of a couple of players and one nagging issue through four games.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
High school homecoming events starting across Centre County. Here’s what to know
Bellefonte’s homecoming parade steps off tonight.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
State College
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
Pa. man tried to sneak crackers to 2 girls who were starved to death: testimony
WILLIAMSPORT – The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death two young Lycoming County sisters claims he tried to sneak crackers to them. That became known Tuesday at a hearing for Ronald R. Butler, 54, who is seeking dismissal of his charges and release on nominal bail.
Implosion topples power plant cooling tower along Jersey Shore horizon
A landmark along the horizon on the way to the Jersey Shore disappeared Thursday morning in a loud bang that echoed across the Great Egg Harbor Bay. A cooling tower at the former BL England Power Station in Upper Township that has been closed for over three years imploded Thursday morning.
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
School bus driver accused of assaulting student in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
