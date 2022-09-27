ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley

Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.
DUDLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
BLACKSTONE, MA
NECN

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
FITCHBURG, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

‘Evicted’ exhibit highlights lives upended by housing crisis

Vanessa Vela has lived in the same Somerville apartment since her son was born 17 years ago. A year ago, the apartment building was sold. Vela said her new landlord plans to renovate the building and offered to help her relocate. But Vela, who works as a veterinary technician, says she's been unable to find another place she can afford.
SOMERVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. They’re hoping to fill a gap many are experiencing when it comes to specialty pet care. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
Boston

Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian

The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
WORCESTER, MA

