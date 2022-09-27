Read full article on original website
Related
Doherty High fire: Construction manager will face fine for working with expired permit
The construction manager for the new Doherty Memorial High School project will be fined after a fire revealed welding was taking place at the site even though its hot work permit had expired. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire Department for three...
Fontaine Bros., Doherty High contractor, fined $300 after blaze
WORCESTER — Three fines totaling $300 have been issued to the general contractor after the fire at the under-construction Doherty Memorial High School. The Sept. 12 blaze sent flames and smoke high into the air, piquing the curiosity of city residents and beyond. ...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Honda Accord Crashes Into Utility Pole in Dudley
Traffic is being impacted Thursday morning in the Mason Road are of Dudley, Massachusetts, after a car crashed into a pole, according to the town's police department. The Dudley Police Department responded with fire and EMS to the crash on Mason Road at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Accord that slammed into the utility pole was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
NECN
Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns
Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
wgbh.org
‘Evicted’ exhibit highlights lives upended by housing crisis
Vanessa Vela has lived in the same Somerville apartment since her son was born 17 years ago. A year ago, the apartment building was sold. Vela said her new landlord plans to renovate the building and offered to help her relocate. But Vela, who works as a veterinary technician, says she's been unable to find another place she can afford.
westernmassnews.com
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. They’re hoping to fill a gap many are experiencing when it comes to specialty pet care. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
wgbh.org
Even a small hurricane would pose serious flood risk to Boston-area hospitals, study says
As officials assess the damage Hurricane Ian caused in Florida as a Category 4 storm, researchers at Harvard are warning that even less powerful hurricanes pose a serious flood risk to hospitals in coastal cities, including Boston. A Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health report released today says nearly...
Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian
The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
Comments / 0