Last week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dreamforce Conference in San Francisco. It was a valuable chance to learn about what organizations are doing across the country to improve the experience for their customers. I shared the journey that NewYork-Presbyterian is on to make our organization more customer- and patient-centric and had the chance to hear what other healthcare organizations are doing. A common theme was that, although customer- centric transformation is built on technology, it is still primarily about people. Even more specifically, it is about changing the way we work to better meet the needs of people – both those we serve as well as our own teams.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 HOURS AGO