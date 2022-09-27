Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet Change Healthcare's executive leadership team
UnitedHealth Group's plan to merge Change Healthcare with Optum cleared a major hurdle Sept. 19 after a federal judge rejected the Justice Department's challenge of the deal. Here is information about the executives leading the healthcare data and analytics company, according to Change's website and the individuals' LinkedIn profiles:. Neil...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Lean on assignments — not resumes — during hiring process
"Minimally viable demonstrations of competence" — or brief, relevant tasks assigned to job candidates that prove they have the skills for the role — pass over the pitfalls of other modern hiring tactics, according to a Sept. 27 Harvard Business Review article. The article was written by three...
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
Observer
Tech Researchers Are Divided Over a LinkedIn Experiment That Tested the Networking Power of Weak Connections
New research published in Science earlier this month shed light on a long-held theory about the value of weak social connections to job-seekers, but has caused a stir among some digital ethicists and privacy advocates due to its methodology, the New York Times reported Sept. 24. The study, which was...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Improving healthcare access is really about culture change and trust
Last week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dreamforce Conference in San Francisco. It was a valuable chance to learn about what organizations are doing across the country to improve the experience for their customers. I shared the journey that NewYork-Presbyterian is on to make our organization more customer- and patient-centric and had the chance to hear what other healthcare organizations are doing. A common theme was that, although customer- centric transformation is built on technology, it is still primarily about people. Even more specifically, it is about changing the way we work to better meet the needs of people – both those we serve as well as our own teams.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships
Eighty-three percent of health systems outsource some revenue cycle components, including 10 percent that use end-to-end partnerships, according to a report from the Health Management Academy. The report, sponsored by R1 RCM, was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives as well as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Coaching sessions boost physician parents' productivity: report
All surveyed participants in a pilot program for physicians who are also parents saw an improvement in their productivity, according to a Sept. 26 Healio report. The Support our Physician Parents program, launched by Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, provided eight male and three female physician parents with four one-hour coaching sessions, from the expectant period through their child's first year. Sessions provided advice on preparing for parental leave, arranging coverage, breastfeeding and pumping, childcare, connection and productivity maintenance.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient Experience
Conversations about the patient experience and healthy outcomes tend to focus on the clinical aspects of the experience. But the administrative side of the patient experience is just as important for both health and financial outcomes. Focusing on accuracy is a powerful way to improve the patient experience. In a...
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cue Health selects new chief commercial officer
Medtech company Cue Health is naming Suzanne Stone as its new chief commercial officer. Before her time at Cue, Ms. Stone was senior vice president of U.S. revenue at medical device company DexCom. In her new position, Ms. Stone will be responsible for the company's global marketing initiatives, branding, e-commerce and executing Cue's commercial strategy, according to the Sept. 27 Cue news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Keep it simple' — Tips for streamlining the patient access and intake process with connected pre-service technology
Processes between the patient access and patient intake departments are often disparate — as are differing technology solutions that only serve one group well. Patients, however, don't distinguish between access and intake — it's all one unified experience to them. Leading health systems recognize that combining the power...
beckershospitalreview.com
38% of US workers say their employers' claims about workplace culture don't match reality
Four out of 10 Americans, or 38 percent, believe there is a significant difference between the culture their workplace claims to have and reality. LifeWorks, supported by Telus Health, released its monthly mental health index, according to a Sept. 27 news release, which found that the mental health of U.S. workers remains significantly strained, with an index score of 69.4 points out of 100. Consequently, negative workplace cultures impact mental health and reduce productivity, according to the release.
beckershospitalreview.com
To reach Gen Z, emergency contraception companies move to TikTok
Healthcare companies that sell emergency contraceptives are entering a marketing strategy built on memes and short explainer videos made to the backdrop of viral filters in an effort to reach its next clientele, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 27. The president of Julie, a healthcare brand that sells the...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham, GV, General Catalyst part of $32M funding round for mental healthcare company focused on older adults
Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst are all part of a $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults. "Our country's healthcare system is not designed to tackle the needs of seniors with mental health challenges — particularly those...
beckershospitalreview.com
Finvi expands functionality to support post-acute providers
Revenue cycle management company Finvi is expanding the functionality of its Artiva HCx platform to better support post-acute care providers. The upgrades include user interface enhancements for recurring and nonrecurring encounters, interim and interval billing, professional claims and institutional claims, according to a Sept. 28 Finvi news release. Finvi CEO...
Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005429/en/ Russell Kneipp, President and CEO, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent digital health investments
Despite a turbulent market for digital health companies, investors continue to pour money into promising health tech ideas. Here are 13 such investments reported by Becker's since Aug. 31:. 1. Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst were all part of a $32 million seed funding round Sept....
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare companies named Fortune's 'best workplaces for women'
Health insurance, home health, health system consulting, pharmaceutical and telehealth companies were among the 10 healthcare-related organizations named to Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Women" list. Fortune's partner, Oakland, Calif.-based workplace consulting firm Great Place to Work, analyzed feedback from 1.2 million employees, 640,000 of them women, to compile the lists.
beckershospitalreview.com
Peer comparison linked to increased physician burnout: study
Physicians who are compared to one another report lower job satisfaction and higher levels of burnout, according to a Sept. 28 research brief in UCLA's Anderson Review. The brief analyzes a five-month study of 199 physicians and 46,631 patients within the UCLA Health System. The study was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
