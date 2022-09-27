The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO