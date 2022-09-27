Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Nurse from Moncks Corner stole medication from patient at Lowcountry senior facility: AG
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A nurse from Moncks Corner is facing multiple charges after she was accused of taking medication from a patient, according to information from the Attorney General's Office. Crystal Marie Olden, 40, was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center Tuesday on two counts of...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Sixteenth McLeod Foundation Fellows Class Begins
Florence, SC – The 16th Class of McLeod Foundation Fellows recently began at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Each year, McLeod Fellows receive a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into medicine and complex issues driving healthcare while demonstrating the continuing need for philanthropy. During the first session of the McLeod Fellows on...
WMBF
New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent
The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
‘Girls Who Paint Murals’: Coastal Carolina grads team up to paint Conway building
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Allison Dunavant and Christina Crawford are both Coastal Carolina University graduates. They graduated in 2014 and 2013 respectively, but that is not where they met. “We actually, we met on Instagram, surprisingly,” Dunavant said. “It’s about to be our anniversary of meeting each other on Instagram,” Crawford said. Just about a […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown residents prepare for Ian
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which Georgetown County emergency services director Brandon...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be able to sell land to two campground sites. The city owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort, known as Seascape Properties. Myrtle Beach has leased the property to the campgrounds for...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
WMBF
Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the path of Hurricane Ian still uncertain, leaders across the Pee Dee are preparing and issuing communication through several different mediums to residents. Facebook posts, Instagram posts, tweets, emails, and phone calls are all being used to remind those who live in Florence County...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
wpde.com
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Municipalities in our area are beginning to adopt emergency orders as the impacts from severe weather later this week are ticking up. Horry County Council declared a state of emergency in order to adopt emergency ordinances for public emergencies affecting life, health safety or the property of the people in the area.
Mystery lingers: It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been 20 years since 4-year-old Kynande Bennett of Conway disappeared. The girl’s parents claimed she went missing from a Whiteville, North Carolina, Kmart on Sept. 29, 2002. When investigators got to the scene, they noticed several things felt wrong with the situation. There was no car seat for the 4-year-old, and […]
Doctors are calling this year’s flu season ‘highly unusual’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is here, and doctors are urging people to get their flu shot to prepare for a flu season that is shaping up to be an unusual one. Dr. William Epperson, a family medicine physician at Tidelands Health, said this year is already surprising. “I have been shocked by […]
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF
Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
WJCL
305 dogs rescued, more than 20 arrested in South Carolina dogfighting takedown
Warning: Above video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised. Over the weekend, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers participated in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. Officers with the operation interrupted a...
Florence police: Man with dementia missing since Monday found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, Florence police said. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
myhorrynews.com
48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner
A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
