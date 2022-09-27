ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

peedeenewsnetwork.com

Sixteenth McLeod Foundation Fellows Class Begins

Florence, SC – The 16th Class of McLeod Foundation Fellows recently began at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Each year, McLeod Fellows receive a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into medicine and complex issues driving healthcare while demonstrating the continuing need for philanthropy. During the first session of the McLeod Fellows on...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Transparency would help answer questions about Williamsburg superintendent

The case against the leader S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman brought in to turn around the troubled Williamsburg County School District looks bad. As The Post and Courier’s Maura Turcotte and Sara Gregory report, two former employees sued Kelvin Wymbs for swearing at them and wrongly forcing them out of their jobs when he was filling in as a principal in Florence County in 2018.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Girls Who Paint Murals’: Coastal Carolina grads team up to paint Conway building

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Allison Dunavant and Christina Crawford are both Coastal Carolina University graduates. They graduated in 2014 and 2013 respectively, but that is not where they met.  “We actually, we met on Instagram, surprisingly,” Dunavant said.  “It’s about to be our anniversary of meeting each other on Instagram,” Crawford said.  Just about a […]
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown residents prepare for Ian

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which Georgetown County emergency services director Brandon...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

48-year-old Conway man dies in vehicle crash: coroner

A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
CONWAY, SC

