Boston, MA

MassLive.com

As Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, Mass. hospitals found vulnerable to storms

Hospitals in the Bay State within 10 miles of the Atlantic Coast are among the most at-risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, a new study says. The publishing of the study on Thursday coincided with one of the largest storms to ever hit Florida. Officials were still assessing the damage from the monster storm, but The New York Times reports that some areas recorded downpours of more than 12 feet, over 2.5 million residents were without power, and President Joe Biden declared the storm a major disaster so that federal agencies could assist with the recovery efforts.
Boston, MA
MassLive.com

After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Red Sox say area staff all safe

Fort Myers, the city home to the Boston Red Sox spring training facility, took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. On Thursday, the city was reeling from the storm, among the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States. Wind speeds topped 150 miles per hour when the storm came ashore near Cayo Costa, a barrier island west of Fort Myers. In some areas, the hurricane generated a storm surge over 10 feet high. More than 2.5 million people were without power in central Florida into Thursday morning.
MassLive.com

Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium for final time this holiday season

The “dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience” known as Magic of Lights will return to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium for one final time this holiday season. The event, presented by Family Entertainment Live, will take place daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 31 — with select dates surrounding New England Patriots home games being closed, according to Gillette Stadium.
whdh.com

Sam Adams celebrates its 300th birthday with free beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewer Sam Adams is celebrating its 300th birthday with free beer!. Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win. Entrants must sign up...
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
newbedfordguide.com

Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston

Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
MassLive.com

COVID wastewater levels in Boston up 104% over the last 7 days

Boston health officials are expressing concern Thursday afternoon after reporting a 104% increase in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater over the last week — data that suggests higher community spread as winter approaches and the school year kicks into full gear. Cases in Boston have seen a slight uptick...
MassLive.com

How Aaron Judge’s 61st home run played on New York tabloids backpages

For people who collect historic newspapers, the New York tabloids created some keepsake-worthy back page editions Thursday to commemorate Aaron Judge’s 61st home run. The Yankee outfielder’s homer into the bullpen in left field tied Roger Maris for the most single-season home runs ever hit by an American Leaguer and most home runs ever hit by someone untainted by the steroid era.
Atlas Obscura

The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King

In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
