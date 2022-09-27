Read full article on original website
As Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, Mass. hospitals found vulnerable to storms
Hospitals in the Bay State within 10 miles of the Atlantic Coast are among the most at-risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, a new study says. The publishing of the study on Thursday coincided with one of the largest storms to ever hit Florida. Officials were still assessing the damage from the monster storm, but The New York Times reports that some areas recorded downpours of more than 12 feet, over 2.5 million residents were without power, and President Joe Biden declared the storm a major disaster so that federal agencies could assist with the recovery efforts.
NFL should send Tom Brady to Gillette if hurricane makes Tampa unplayable | Matt Vautour
The NFL is blowing a great opportunity. If Hurricane Ian makes it impossible for Tampa Bay to host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football, the game will be played in Minnesota. The Vikings are out of town as they’ll play in London on Sunday. It...
Inside Boston-based DraftKings as MA prepares for legalized sports betting
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission may still be hammering out details about what sports betting will look like in the state, but at DraftKings world headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, everyone is pumped for the process to begin. “I think this will be a game changer for...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Red Sox say area staff all safe
Fort Myers, the city home to the Boston Red Sox spring training facility, took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. On Thursday, the city was reeling from the storm, among the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States. Wind speeds topped 150 miles per hour when the storm came ashore near Cayo Costa, a barrier island west of Fort Myers. In some areas, the hurricane generated a storm surge over 10 feet high. More than 2.5 million people were without power in central Florida into Thursday morning.
Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium for final time this holiday season
The “dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience” known as Magic of Lights will return to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium for one final time this holiday season. The event, presented by Family Entertainment Live, will take place daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 31 — with select dates surrounding New England Patriots home games being closed, according to Gillette Stadium.
67 Degrees Brewing to run Boston City Hall beer garden through November
Boston officials selected a Franklin-based brewing company to temporarily take over a beer garden at City Hall as the search for a long-term tenant continues, the city announced Wednesday. 67 Degrees Brewing took over the City Hall Plaza Beer Garden Wednesday and will run it through early November, weather conditions...
whdh.com
Sam Adams celebrates its 300th birthday with free beer
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewer Sam Adams is celebrating its 300th birthday with free beer!. Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win. Entrants must sign up...
Red Sox Scout to speak at Society for American Baseball Research, Springfield, MA Chapter
Springfield - MLB Baseball scout David Scrivines will talk about his 25 years in scouting including 14 years with his current team, the Boston Red Sox. David scouted current red Sox pitcher Rich Hill. He will talk about how the team prioritizes types of players needed. David is a 1998 graduate of Springfield College.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
newbedfordguide.com
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston
Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
MassLive.com
COVID wastewater levels in Boston up 104% over the last 7 days
Boston health officials are expressing concern Thursday afternoon after reporting a 104% increase in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater over the last week — data that suggests higher community spread as winter approaches and the school year kicks into full gear. Cases in Boston have seen a slight uptick...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
How Aaron Judge’s 61st home run played on New York tabloids backpages
For people who collect historic newspapers, the New York tabloids created some keepsake-worthy back page editions Thursday to commemorate Aaron Judge’s 61st home run. The Yankee outfielder’s homer into the bullpen in left field tied Roger Maris for the most single-season home runs ever hit by an American Leaguer and most home runs ever hit by someone untainted by the steroid era.
Atlas Obscura
The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King
In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
Beer Nut: Western Massachusetts Oktoberfest celebrations are on tap
A few weeks ago, I wrote about what I think makes a classic Oktoberfest beer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of Oktoberfest season (traditionally from the second to last Saturday in September to the first Sunday of October), I have a few local Oktoberfest celebrations to let you know about.
Boston affordable housing order aims to streamline approval process, Wu says
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she plans to sign an executive order “in the coming days” to speed up the production of affordable housing in the city by cutting down the approval process for new units. Speaking at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce event, Wu argued...
MassLive.com
